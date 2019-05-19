EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI BREAKS ALL-TIME MLS GOALS RECORD

Quakes forward scores four times to eclipse Donovan’s record

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored his 145th, 146th, 147th and 148th MLS goals on Saturday against the Chicago Fire, eclipsing Landon Donovan’s all-time record of 145 that has stood since 2014.

Former record holder Landon Donovan

San Francisco Giants' legend Barry Bonds

San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley

San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture

U.S. Men's National Team and Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard

U.S. Women's National Team stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe

Former MLS players and current league staff Jeff Agoos and Calen Carr.

The Men in Blazers' Roger Bennett.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

Facts about Wondolowski’s pursuit of history:

He is the only player to score 10+ goals in nine consecutive seasons (2010-18). No other player in MLS history has done so in more than five straight.

All but four of his goals were scored with San Jose (144), most by any player with a single club in MLS history.

He has scored 67 goals on the road, most by any player in MLS history.

He has scored 41 game-winning goals, tied for the most in MLS history (Donovan).

He is the only player in league history to score against 24 different MLS teams, including all 23 currently competing in MLS and now-defunct Chivas USA.

He has scored 14 goals in 1-0 victories, most in MLS history.

Wondolowski has scored against 59 different goalkeepers during his MLS career, most in MLS history.

The native of Danville, Calif. played collegiately at Chico State University and is the only American-born player to score more than 50 MLS goals after competing collegiately at a Division II school.

Wondolowski made 15+ starts in a season for the first time in 2010 at the age of 27. Donovan’s first such season was in 2001 at the age of 19, also with the Earthquakes.

POSTGAME QUOTES REGARDING THE RECORD

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CHRIS WONDOLOWSKI

On how the record-breaking goal happened:

“I love visualization, I love going through different things. I always pictured hitting a 30-yard blast going upper 90, didn’t really picture the goalkeeper dropping it and tapping it in, but I’ll take it. Honestly, I’m just having fun right now. It’s kind of rejuvenated, reignited this passion and I’m really having fun right now.”

On the feeling after the scoring the record-breaking goal.

“To be honest, I’ve probably crashed in on every shot like that probably 1,000 times and 999 times he catches it and holds it and I have to run back. This time I saw it come to the ground and I was able to get a toe on it. I was able to celebrate it with the team, the subs right there. Being a part of them the last few games, we all know how important the goal is and everyone is celebrating the goal the exact same. The coaching staff, you see how much joy they have on the sideline. Again, just to be right there. It’s been so long and so many games where I’ve promised a handshake or a hug to each person, my daughters, Andy Dunbar, the equipment manager I wanted to give him a hug too, not enough to go around, but it was pretty special.”

On the team’s win and what the goal means to him:

“I’ve had to talk about it quite a bit, having to elaborate on it. I’ve tried to push it to the side because I love playing. To get it on a win, to play like we played today, I thought we played very well. We moved the ball and kept possession. I felt that we connected a lot of passes and created a lot of opportunities and I was able to find myself at the end of those and it’s amazing. It is a relief now, I’m not going to lie. It’s nice to have it done but it’s still so surreal that I get a message from Landon Donovan, that he even knows my name is crazy and boggles my mind. To see that I got some messages after the game on the video board and those guys know my name and talking to me and congratulating me, it’s amazing. It’s still surreal. It still hasn’t sunk in and I’m not sure when it will or if it will until I’m even more gray and a lot older. But it’s pretty cool.”

On having to wait to score the record-breaking goal:

“It’s looming just cause it’s there, but to be honest this year has been so much fun. I think that this coaching staff and this locker room have reignited that passion and a love for the game and I’m just enjoying it out there. I’m going out there not to score goals, I’m going out there because it’s fun.”

On Hoesen’s injury and getting to start:

“It was very unfortunate for Danny to suffer a bit of an injury yesterday, it happened in practice and he wasn’t sure if he was able to go. I think Danny has been playing unbelievable. It’s reignited a passion and I do enjoy it whether I’m coming off the bench or starting. It’s always fun to get the start and I didn’t necessarily know until he had a pregame test and wasn’t able to necessarily go today. I’m always ready, always ready to go. I know my role. I know my job in that sense. It was fun. I didn’t necessarily think that four goals were coming but driving in I had a special feeling. I really thought that today could have been the day.”