The new 2019 Ford F-150

The 2019 Ford F-150 is one of the most popular trucks in the United States. That it’s also one of the most capable vehicles on the road today is no coincidence. Like other top-tier full-size pickup trucks, the F-150 is available in a wide variety of trim levels, comes with many available powertrains, and delivers big-time towing and hauling capabilities.

It’s more than just a brawny pickup truck, though. The F-150 is also versatile enough for family duty. The interior is modern and comfortable and has many high-class touches. Tech features such as the Sync 3 infotainment system give you easy access to your smartphone, while the latest in advanced driver safety aids give you added peace of mind. Notably, forward collision warning with automatic braking is now standard on every F-150.

Of course, if trailer-pulling power is what you’re after, the F-150 still has you covered. Six engines are available, ranging from a basic V6 all the way to a muscular 450-horsepower turbocharged V6. As part of that six-engine lineup, the F-150 is now available with a 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 engine. It’s likely the best pick of the group if you plan to do a lot of towing, but its significant cost increase needs to be factored in. You can read more about it in our F-150 Power Stroke First Drive article.

Even without all these updates for 2019, the Ford F-150 was a class leader. And with everything that Ford has done to keep it relevant, this F-150 hasn’t lost a step.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds’ Best Trucks for Towing and Best Gas Mileage Trucks and the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor as one of Edmunds’ Best Off-Road Trucks and for this year.

Interior

Comfort and Convenience – Standard

2.3″ Productivity Screen

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Automatic High Beams

Color-Coordinated Carpet with Carpeted Floor Mats

Cruise Control

Cupholder – Deployable Under 20% Seat

Delayed Accessory Power

Dome Light

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Gauges and Meters – Fuel, Oil Pressure, Transmission Temperature and Engine Coolant Temperature; Speedometer, Odometer and Tachometer

Grab handles (A-Pillar) – Front, Driver- and Passenger-Side

Grab handles (B-Pillar) – Rear, Driver- and Passenger-Side (SuperCrew® Only)

Horn, Dual-Note

Intermittent Windshield Wipers

MyKey®

Outside Temperature Display

Power Door Locks with Flip Key and Integrated Key Transmitter Keyless Entry Including Auto-Lock

Powerpoint, 12v – Front

Powerpoint, 12v – Rear (SuperCab and SuperCrew® )

Rearview Mirror, Day/Night

Steering Wheel – Black Urethane

Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt/Telescoping

Visors with Driver- and Passenger-Side Covered Mirrors

Optional

110-Volt/400-Watt Power Inverter – Instrument Panel (SuperCab and SuperCrew® )

110-Volt/400-Watt Power Inverter – Rear Flow-Through Console (SuperCab and SuperCrew® )

4.2″ Productivity Screen

All-Weather Rubber Floor Mats

Black Vinyl Floor Covering

Flow-Through Center Console with Column Shifter

Flow-Through Center Console with Floor Shifter

Fully Flat Load Floor (SuperCrew® Models)

Overhead Console (SuperCab and SuperCrew® )

Power-Adjustable Pedals

Pro Trailer Backup Assist

Rearview Mirror, Auto-Dimming

Reverse Sensing System

Smoker’s Pack with Ash/Coin Cup

Steering Wheel – Black Leather-Wrapped

Exterior Features

Appearance – Standard

170 Degree Rear Door (SuperCab only)

Autolamp – Automatic on/off Headlamps with Rainlamp Wiper Activated Headlamps

Bumper, Front – Chrome

Bumper, Rear – Chrome

Cargo Lamp, Integrated with Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)

Daytime Running Lamps

Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler

Fascia, Front – Body-Color

Fog lamps – Halogen

Grille – Chrome Two-Bar Style with Chrome Nostrils, Black Surround and Black Background Mesh

Halogen Headlamps

Handles, Door and Tailgate – Black Bezel with Black Strap

Hooks – Front Tow, Two (4×4 Only)

Hooks – Cargo Box Tie-Down (4)

Side Mirrors – Manual Folding

Side Mirrors, Dual Glass – Power Adjust

Side Mirrors, Skull Caps – Black

Spare Tire Carrier – Rear Underframe

Tailgate, power lock

Engines and transmissions

F-150s Ford offers five gasoline engines for 2018 F-150s, plus 3.0L Power Stroke diesel coming later in 2018 for truck owners with extra-serious towing needs that call for the diesel engine’s extra big helping of torque.

All F-150 engines now have Auto Start/Stop engine tech to save fuel: Come to a complete stop and the engine cuts out. Take your foot off the brake and the engine starts back up.

The base engine for the Ford F-150 XL and XLT is new for 2018. The twin independent variable cam timing (Ti-VCT) 3.3L V6 develops 290 horsepower and 265-foot-pounds of torque. The 3.3L V6 is paired with an electronic 6-speed automatic transmission with three driving modes: Normal, Tow-Haul, and Sport.

Ford F-150 Lariats come with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 with 325 hp and an impressive 400 lb-ft of torque plus Ford’s electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Moving up to the fancier pickups, the F-150 King Ranch and Platinum come standard with the Ti-VCT 5.0L V8 with 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The top-end Ford F-150 Limited model has one engine choice, the second-gen 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Serious desert racers need serious power, which clears the way for the only engine for the 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor. The Raptor’s twin-turbo, intercooled DOHC, 24-valve, 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with port fuel and direct injection puts out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission has two modes in the Raptor: Normal and Tow-Haul.

Tech features

The 2018 F-150s have a broad selection of standard and optional smart tech features. Some features help you be more productive like a standard rear camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist to help you hook up a trailer. Ford SYNC 3 with SYNC Connect works with FordPass, a mobile device app that lets you find your truck in a parking lot, check the fuel, lock, unlock, and start the truck, and even check fuel prices while you’re traveling

An 8-inch dashboard LCD is standard on the Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models and lets you monitor trip, vehicle, fuel economy, towing, and off-road displays. Ford now has an optional remote tailgate release operated by an inside door switch or the truck key fob, for hands-free SUV tailgate opening. Four cameras are used with the optional 360-degree camera with a split-view display. You can use this feature for a bird’s eye view of the surroundings while backing into tight spaces — this adds another level of precision to the Dynamic Hitch Assist.

Available driver assist features include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, a Lane-Keeping System, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go tech including full stops and starts in traffic, and BLIS, a Blind Spot Information System that not only signals when another vehicle is in a blind spot, it also detects cross traffic for the truck and for a trailer when one is attached.

Cab choices, box length

The Regular cab, available only on XL and XLT models, has two

SuperCab rear doors are rear-hinged, a style called “suicide doors” on 1960s Lincoln Continentals because exiting backseat passengers had nothing between them and oncoming traffic. Yikes! The SuperCab has the widest opening to the truck cab when both front and back doors are open; it’s available only with XL, XLT, Lariat, and Raptor models. Except for the Raptor, which only comes with a 5.5-foot box, the other three models can be ordered with the longest 8-foot box.

The SuperCrew style also has four doors but the rear doors are front-hinged, like a passenger car. The SuperCrew Style is only available with 5.5-foot and 6.5-foot boxes but can be ordered with all seven F-150 models.

Box length choices for Ford F-150’s are driven by storage needs. Boxes are available in 5.5-foot, 6.5-foot, and 8-foot lengths, all rounded to the nearest half foot. All boxes are 50.6-inches wide between wheelhouses and 21.4-inches high. Cargo volume (with nothing sticking up above the truck box walls is 52.8 cubic feet for the 5.5-foot box, 62.3-cubic feet for the 6.5-foot box, and 77.4 cubic feet for the 8-foot box. You can’t have the best cab for passengers with the highest capacity box; the SuperCrew cab and 8-foot box can’t be ordered on the same vehicle.