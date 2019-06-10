Earthquakes, Wells Fargo presented $25,500 in Goals for Education scholarships

Seventeen college-bound seniors from Santa Clara County received the scholarships



San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes, Wells Fargo, and Silicon Valley Education Foundation presented 17 Santa Clara county college-bound seniors each with $1,500 scholarships to help support their STEM-focused academic careers as part of the Goals for Education program. The 17 students, which includes 16 who are first in their family to go to college, were honored at pregame of San Jose’s match against FC Dallas on June 8, presented by Wells Fargo.

“The Quakes are a proud supporter of our community and the pursuit of higher education,” said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee. “Partnering with Wells Fargo and the Silicon Valley Education Foundation has given us a platform to enrich the lives of many deserving students.”

The Goals for Education scholarship program commits $500 from Wells Fargo for every goal the Quakes score during the regular season for scholarships. During the 2018 season, the Earthquakes scored 49 goals, their second most in a single season since returning to Major League Soccer in 2008. Earning $500 per goal, the Quakes raised $24,500 with Wells Fargo adding an additional $1,000 for a total of $25,500.

“Wells Fargo values the pursuit of higher education, and is proud to invest philanthropically to help students succeed academically, and build brighter futures,” said Wells Fargo Silicon Valley Region President Max Seetho. “When students and communities prosper, we all win.”

Scholarships are to be used towards tuition, books, supplies, or other academic-related expenses and must be spent within the 2019-2020 school year.

“Silicon Valley Education Foundation is committed to student success in college and careers,” said Dr. Lisa Andrew, Silicon Valley Education Foundation CEO. “Through our strong partnerships with Wells Fargo and the Quakes, we are proud to support the ambitions of local, college-bound students.”

The 17 Santa Clara county seniors selected include: six from Yerba Buena High School, five from Homestead High School, one from Del Mar High School, one from Downtown College Prep Alum Rock High School, one from Latino College Preparatory Academy, one from Milpitas High School, one from Mount Pleasant High School, and one from Wilcox High School.

“I am super stoked to receive a scholarship because now my family won’t stress as much financially and I will have money to buy books and supplies,” said Jesus Velazquez.

Jesus’ parents have always emphasized that going to college was of upmost importance because it would open doors. Recently, the Velazquez family has faced several financial difficulties that led Jesus to realize that his family will not have much money to help him pay for his college expenses.

“With determination, Jesus will be able to accomplish anything he sets his mind to. I am really proud of him,” said David Velazquez, Jesus’ father.

In the Fall, these students will be attending the following colleges: California Polytechnic University, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, De Anza College, San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, University of Florida, and University of the Pacific.

Their intended majors include: Architecture, Biochemistry, Biochemical Engineering, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science & Management, Food Service, Health & Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Materials Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, and Social Science in Preparation for Teaching.