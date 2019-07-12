Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Outdoor Summer Tea at Filoli Estate

July 17, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The magnificently lavish historic estate in Woodside – Filoli debuts its first outdoor tea which will be served in the stunning setting of its Greenhouse Courtyard.

Enjoy delicious finger sandwiches, aromatic scones with clotted cream and homemade jam, and mini pastries al fresco like the Italian Gardeners would have done many years ago.

Try all three of Filoli’s selected teas including a summer iced tea blend. Don’t forget to curl your pinkie. Wear a beautiful hat with a wide brim to keep you cool in the warm summer sun.

Tickets and Information

Price starts at $65 per person

Tickets for Outdoor Summer Tea include the admission to Filoli for a day

650-364-8300

filoli.org

Filoli Estate and Gardens

86 Canada Road in Woodside

Photo courtesy of Filoli

The Spelling Bee Premiers in Los Altos

July 19 through August 4; Friday Sunday

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious tale of high school-aged overachievers, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee.

Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques and learn that losing doesn’t necessarily make you a loser.

Written by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a production of the Los Altos Youth Theater (LAYT) which is a program of the City of Los Altos’ Recreation and Community Services Department and Los Altos Stage Company.

Tickets and Information

Price starts at $20 per ticket

650-941-0551

losaltosstage.org

Bus Barn Theater

97 Hillview Avenue in Los Altos

Photo courtesy of LAYT

Hillsborough Concourse d’Elegance Showcases Autos on the Links

July 21 at 10 a.m.

For 63 consecutive years, The Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance has built and maintained a proud tradition of honoring and celebrating excellence in automotive design and engineering.

The dedication of the Concours leadership and volunteers, pride of its entrants, and devotion of its attendees has earned Hillsborough the proud record as the longest continually running Concours in the world.

The Hillsborough Concours will be held on the beautiful fairways of the Crystal Springs Golf Course. An exclusive group of cars that meet the selection committee’s high standards of authenticity and excellence will be on display amidst a setting of lush green coastal foothills and the Crystal Springs Reservoir.

For Porsche enthusiasts the event will offer a stunning array of the historic sports brand from the original 356 coupes and roadsters to current offerings. All net proceeds from the Concours and its associated activities will benefit Autism Speaks, a national charity with the goal to change the future for all who struggle with Autism spectrum disorders, and The Guardsmen, a San Francisco-based volunteer organization dedicated to helping at-risk children.

Tickets and Information

Adult tickets start at $40 pp. Children 12 and under are free

hillsboroughconcourse.org

Crystal Spring Golf Course In Hillsborough

Photo courtesy of The Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Oscar de la Renta Fashions Keep Lake Tahoe Blue

August 3 at 11 a.m.

Join Saks Fifth Avenue Department Store and the League to Save Lake Tahoe as they celebrate 50 years of partnership with their annual elegant luncheon and a spectacular fashion show taking place at a magnificent private estate located on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

This year’s event will feature the Oscar de–la Renta Pre-Spring 2020 collection presented by Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

The fabulous afternoon ends with a backstage shopping opportunity following the fashion show.

Now in its 50th year, it has evolved into a widely anticipated fundraiser for both Saks and the League to Save Lake Tahoe, resulting in over $18 million to preserve Lake Tahoe.

Make it a weekend getaway to the magical Lake Tahoe.

Tickets and Information

530-541-5388

League to Save Lake Tahoe

775.348.8472

keeptahoeblue.org

Photos of late Oscar de la Renta Courtesy Saks Fifth Ave