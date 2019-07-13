County of Santa Clara reaffirms commitment to not cooperate with ICE

County welcomes all immigrants and urges residents to use the rapid response network hotline

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF.— The County of Santa Clara is committed to providing high quality services to all residents, regardless of immigration status, and stands by its commitment to not cooperate with ICE. In Santa Clara County, all immigrants are welcome and the Trump Administration’s latest move for ICE raids goes against the County’s values.

“In light of the threat of federal immigration raids we reaffirm our commitment to providing legal assistance to all who need it and due process to every person residing on Santa Clara County soil,” said Supervisor Dave Cortese, District 3.

“Immigration raids and deportations put undocumented families in fear, which limits their ability to become productive members of the community,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, District 2. “Residents of this county, regardless of immigration status, must be allowed to thrive and contribute to the greater good.”

The Office of Immigrant Relations urges all residents to reach out if they have encounters with ICE. The County has invested more than $500,000 into the Rapid Response Network (RRN), a hotline to report ICE activity and provide 24/7 help in real time. Residents should call the RRN hotline at (408) 290-1144 if they see ICE in their neighborhoods, if ICE knocks on their door, or if a loved one has been detained.

“We believe in protecting all of our residents, regardless of whether or not they have proper documentation,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, District 4. “There are currently more than 10 million people living in the U.S. without proper documentation. More than 130,000 of those people live in Santa Clara County. The vast majority are employed, pay taxes, educate their children, and are engaging in constructive, beneficial ways in our community. They are an asset to the county, to their employers, and to their families.”

“The wellbeing of our community is improved when all residents have timely access to quality services,” said County Executive Jeffrey V. Smith, M.D., J.D. “The County of Santa Clara stands with our immigrant families and we encourage all residents to continue accessing needed care and services at our hospitals, clinics and other County facilities.”

“For decades, Santa Clara County has been a leader in creating policies and programs that promote inclusion and access to services for immigrant residents,” said Miguel Márquez, County of Santa Clara Chief Operating Officer. “We were the first County in the nation to ensure virtually every child—undocumented or not—has access to health insurance. We’ve invested in immigration legal services, created health coverage programs for undocumented low-income adults, and been a leader on litigation to block the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to stop the citizenship question from being added to the 2020 Census. Despite the noise at the federal level, our commitment to protecting and serving all residents is unwavering.”

The County of Santa Clara has invested over $5.5 million to fund education campaigns and services for immigrants in our community. So residents can feel prepared and empowered, the County has compiled a list of legal resources, Know Your Rights, and family preparedness materials. These resources can be found at sccoir.org. The Know Your Rights booklet illustrates the difference between a valid and invalid warrant.

“These raids are part of a larger campaign to cause fear in our communities, but we aren’t going to let that happen,” said Deputy County Executive David Campos. “We want people to feel prepared and empowered.” To create an emergency plan, visit wehaverights.us and download the preparedness form.

RAPID RESPONSE NETWORK

The Rapid Response Network (RRN) in Santa Clara County is a community defense project developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats and to provide accompaniment support during and after a community member’s arrest or detention. Anyone can call the 24/7 hotline to report ICE activity in our county and receive help in real time! (408) 290-1144

When You Call the County of Santa Clara Rapid Response Network:

An experienced dispatcher will support members of our community in asserting their rights and will dispatch trained responders to the site

If needed, rapid responders will conduct legal observation and documentation that may be used to support the immigration case of the community member

If a community member is detained, we connect them to immigration attorneys and activate accompaniment teams to provide moral support to the family

No families in our community will have to go through this painful process alone! ANY concerned community member in Santa Clara County can call the hotline when:

they suspect immigration enforcement activity in their neighborhood

are the target of an enforcement activity

have had a loved one detained by ICE

RRN Number: (408) 290-1144

RRN Website: sacredheartcs.org/rapidresponsenetwork/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RRNSCC/

RRN Video: youtu.be/1lcOMNMOvX8