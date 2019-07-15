Disney’s “The Lion King” celebrates european premiere

Disney’s “The Lion King” marked its European premiere in Leicester Square in London, welcoming a host of royal and celebrity guests including Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The event was in support of the conservation work of HRH The Duke of Sussex through The Royal Foundation.

Headlining the celebration were voice-cast members Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), plus filmmakers Jon Favreau (director), Karen Gilchrist (producer) and John Bartnicki (co-producer), as well as several members of the team behind the film’s music—songwriters Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, composer Hans Zimmer, Producer Pharrell Williams and Lebo M.

Disney’s “The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, Disney’s “The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.

Genre: Action-Adventure

U.S. Release Date: July 19, 2019

Cast: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones.

Director: Jon Favreau

Producers: Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Silver, Karen Gilchrist

Screenplay by: Jeff Nathanson