Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival

July 26, 27 and 28

Friday, July 26: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 27: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 28: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

(Entrance gates close one hour prior to event closing time)

The distinctive aroma of garlic reached my home’s open windows to announce the arrival of the annual 41st Gilroy Garlic Festival!, the largest garlic festival in the world attracting each year more then 100,000 visitors to the city of Gilroy, known as the “Garlic Capital”of the world.

New this year: Tom Coliccio, the James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur and Teresa Giudice, one of the stars on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (my home state), the culinary celebrities who will spread the heavenly garlic scent and who will demonstrate their favorite garlic recipes; the cooking contests; the must-try garlic ice cream; this year’s new signature cocktail “Whiskey Daisy” the Garlic Festival Mule; and the best free souvenir you can take home after learning how to make a garlic braid.

Swing to the sounds of rock, blues and jazz of live music performed on three stages with special guests Colbie Caillat and her new band “Gone West” heading to the festival’s

Amphitheater Stage for a 6 p.m. country music concert Nashville style with cowboy boots stomping show. And much, much more…

The festival benefits good causes, raising more than $11.7 million for local nonprofits and schools. Don’t forget to wear a wide bream hat and bring an ample supply of sunscreen lotion. Its hot time in the city of Gilroy!

Tickets and Information

Admission price starts at $7.99

408-842-1625

Ride the Garlic Train to the Festival

gilroygarlicfestival.com

Highway 101 or 152 will lead your way to Gilroy

Photo courtesy of Gilroy Garlic Festival

Family Fun at Asian Art Museum

Enjoy a visit to one of my absolutely favorite museum in San Francisco. Spend quality time and jumpstart your child’s lifelong love for art and culture with the museum’s exciting and educational programs.

Explore the museum through immersive storytelling, tours, hands-on activities, artist demonstrations and seasonal celebrations. Or would you prefer a more self-guided approach?

The museum offers thematic gallery guides as well as interactive toolkits in order to enrich your time in the galleries. For the younger wee ones aged 3-6, they can hop on a stART tour tailored just for them. Don’t miss the new Rhino Club’s activities. There’s also the Teen Pass, a free membership perfect for the 13–17 year old who wants to step up their art and culture intake, while being completely independent. Have fun and select your own program. And don’t forget to enjoy the delicious lunch at the museum’s fab cafe.

Conclude your visit with a shopping spree at the museum’s gift store: stocked with wares designed to further ignite any imagination: unique books, colorful building sets, language blocks, stuffed animals, puzzles, greeting cards and beautiful jewelry and silk scarfs for Mama – all supporting financially this amazing museum. To sweeten the deal, kids 12 and under are always admitted free to the museum.

May I suggest to leave your iPhones at home, please

Tickets and Information

415-581-3624

asianart.org

Asian Art Museum

200 Larkin Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Asian Art Museum

Port-apallooza – The Secret of Making Port

July 27 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m..

Join renowned winemaker Dan Baldwin as he presents a seminar on the history of port and how it is made.

Following the presentation guests will sample ports from the barrels from several Livermore Valley wineries and pair them with cheese and chocolates.

Enjoy, learn and try to make it as a summer weekend getaway with an overnight stay at my preferred Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa, located on twenty-three acres in beautiful Livermore Wine Country.

The Purple Orchid Resort & Spa is available for lodging and day spa services.. Rios-Lovell is a family owned and operated Estate Winery in the heart of the Livermore Valley Wine Country.

The 68 acre Estate sits on a hilltop on Tesla Road and has an amazing panoramic view of surrounding vineyards and mountains. Grown, produced and bottled on site, it is a pride of California’s wine country.

Tickets and Information

Price: $35 per person

925-443-0434

lvwine@org

Rios-Lovell Estate Winery

6500 Tesla Road in Livermore

purpleorchid.com

Photo courtesy of Rios-Lovell Estate Winery

34th Annual Berkeley Kite Festival and Championship

July 27, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., July 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kites aren’t just for kids anymore. Partake in the excitement and artistry of modern kite flying where the earth, wind, and sky combine an unequaled festival experience.

You’ll find something for everyone, from the Giant Creature Kites as big as houses to the free Kite Making, Kite lessons, Candy Drops for kids, Rokkaku Battle, Bounce Houses, Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Arts & Crafts & Face Painting. Live Music and Taiko Drummers will welcome Kite Team of Japan. Did I mention to have fun!

Information

Free admission

Parking: $20 per car at Golden Gate Fields includes free shuttles to and from the festival.

Free Valet Bike Parking

Cesar E.Chavez Park at the Berkeley Marina

Photo courtesy of Berkeley Kite Festival