Services available to victims, families, and community in need of counseling and support

Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. We continue to work together to ensure resources and services are available to assist our community.

• Individuals may call the County Behavioral Health Call Center and be directed for services at 1-800-704-0900. For the Mobile Crisis team, select option 2

• Suicide and Crisis Hotline – 1-855-278-4204 or text RENEW to 741741 to speak confidentially with a crisis counselor

• Bill Wilson Center has three dedicated Crisis Hotlines: 408-850-6125, Youth Crisis Hotline 408-278-2585, and Grief Counseling Support 408-278-2512

• 2-1-1 Information and Referral Services. Dial 2-1-1 for access to health and human services such as mental health counseling. It is a free non-emergency, confidential service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Mandarin, and 140 other languages.

Family Assistance Center

The Santa Clara County DA Office’s Victim Services Unit, the American Red Cross and the County’s Behavioral Health Services have opened a Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary School, 325 Santa Clara Ave., Gilroy, CA 95020.

Services to be provided at this location include grief counseling and emotional support; assistance filing claims for state funds for payment of medical bills, counseling bills, and other assistance for victims and their families, and referrals to agencies and providers for medical, counseling, and other services. Free childcare will be provided on site.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 2019, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 3, 2019, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 4, 2019, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Victim Services Unit San Jose office is available for walk-ins, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 70 W. Hedding St., West Wing, San Jose. Please contact the Family Assistance Center at 408-209-8356 for additional information. Information about the Family Assistance Center in Gilroy: http://bit.ly/32ZO3jC

Gilroy Community Support Meetings – Two public meetings will be held in Gilroy on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to provide emotional support and community connection for individuals and families impacted by the mass shooting at Sunday’s Gilroy Garlic Festival. The meetings will be held simultaneously at Community Solutions (9015 Murray Avenue #100, Gilroy) and at Rebekah Children’s Services (290 IOOF Avenue, Main Building, Gilroy). The meetings are open to all ages and will be held in English and Spanish. These meetings are designed to give community members an organized and supported venue in which to be together and help each other through this difficult time. Counselors from Community Solutions, Rebekah Children’s Services, and the Centre for Living with Dying will facilitate small group discussions and will be available for individuals who need additional one-to-one support.

Support and counseling services are available throughout the week for families and individuals of all ages at Christopher High School at the following days and times:

Wednesday, July 31, 2019: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 1, 2019: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 2019: 9 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Individuals can also contact Community Solutions 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 408-683-4118 or the Rebekah Children’s Services main line at 408-846-2100. Additional support services will be available in the following weeks and information will be posted on Community Solutions’ and RCS’ Facebook pages at: https://www.facebook.com/CommunitySolutions​ and https://www.facebook.com/rcskids.

Our community has demonstrated tremendous fortitude during this horrific event. We’d like to thank all first responders for their exemplary response, including the Gilroy Police Department, local firefighters and law enforcement, EMS, our County health system physicians, nurses, medical personnel, County staff, public information officers, emergency management staff, volunteers and community members.