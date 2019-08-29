SJ Mayor statement announcement of $125 Million in Federal Funding for BART Silicon Valley

San José, CA. August 29, 2019 – Today, the Federal Transit Administration announced that the BART Silicon Valley Phase II project will receive $125 million in federal funding. In response, Mayor Liccardo has issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement that BART Phase II will receive $125 million in federal funding indicates the project is coming to Downtown San José, full speed ahead! With the Berryessa station opening in the months ahead – and work to accelerate on the Downtown San Jose extension – we look forward to connecting the Bay Area’s largest city to the rest of the region.”