Teatro Visión’s Macario Returns to the Mexican Heritage Plaza This October

The production features original music and the largest cast of performers in Teatro Visión’s history

San José, CA – San José’s Latinx/Chicanx theater company, Teatro Visión, will present Macario as its 7th annual Día de los Muertos production. Performances are October 10-20 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza theater. Choose your own price tickets start at just $10, ensuring that everyone can afford to see the show.

Macario, adapted by Evelina Fernández and Teatro Visión from B. Traven’s classic Mexican novel and film, tells the story Macario, a poor woodcutter in pre-Independence Mexico, whose dream is to live a day without hunger. When he finds himself with a full turkey to eat, a mysterious stranger’s request to share the meal puts Macario’s life on a new and unexpected course. Teatro Visión’s Macario features a full score of original music by local composer Russell Rodríguez and choreography by Samuel Cortez, the Artistic Director of San José’s premiere ballet folklórico company, Los Lupeños de San José.

The performing company for Macario includes 31 actors, 6 dancers, 4 musicians, and a 15-member youth choir. This is the largest performing company for any production in Teatro Visión’s 35-year history. Comprised of adults, teens, and children, this cast is a beautiful reflection of the Latinx community of the Bay Area.

“Our community is incredibly rich in creativity,” said Teatro Visión’s Artistic Director Rodrigo García, who is also directing Macario. “Our audiences are going to be blown away by the talents of these local performers. I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the house!”

Tickets : www.teatrovision.org/macario or 1-800-838-3006.

Performance Venue : The School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San José, CA 95116

Performance Schedule : October 10-20, 2019, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. ASL interpretation will be provided on Friday, October 11. Gala Night, with a party in the lobby following the performances, is Saturday, October 12. Girl Scout Day at the Theater, where troupes can take a backstage tour and have a Q&A with the cast is Sunday, October 13. College Night, where college groups from across the Bay Area come together at the theater, is Thursday, October 17. Pride Night, celebrating our LGBTQ+ community and allies is Friday, October 18.

Ticket Prices : choose your own price tickets $10 – $40

Information : www.teatrovision.org/macario, teatro@teatrovision.org, or 408-294-6621.

Teatro Visión’s Macario and Teatro Visión’s general operations are made possible, in part, by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José; Applied Materials Foundation; California Arts Council; Silicon Valley Creates; Castellano Family Foundation; Shortino Family Foundation; Fleishhacker Foundation; Heritage Bank of Commerce; El Observador; La Oferta; and the School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

# # #

Teatro Visión is a Latinx/Chicanx theater company serving the Latinx and other diverse communities of the Santa Clara Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Teatro Visión’s mission is to create theater rooted in Chicanx and Latinx experiences to inspire the people of Santa Clara Valley and beyond to feel, think, and act to create a better world. Established in 1984, Teatro Visión has commissioned, developed, and produced over 60 plays. Learn more at: www.teatrovision.org.