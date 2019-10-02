Leading authors to discuss Bestselling Books in Three-Part Speakers event

Santa Clara County, CA. – The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) is proud to announce a new three-part event this fall. The Distinguished Author Series will feature acclaimed writers who have captivated us, challenged us and fostered our curiosity. Sonia Nazario, John Carreyrou and Susan Orlean have all written nonfiction books that have dominated bestseller lists and facilitated topical and meaningful conversations.

“We are honored to present writers of this caliber,” said County Librarian Nancy Howe. “These trailblazers will give us an intimate look into the writing process and how they came up with some of their most eye-opening works.”

Sonia Nazario will kick off the series at Morgan Hill’s Community and Cultural Center on Tuesday, October 22. Her Pulitzer Prize winning Enrique’s Journey tells the story of a Honduran boy struggling to find his mother in the United States.

A second event will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at De Anza’s Visual & Performing Arts Center. John Carreyrou will discuss Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, his investigative piece into the failed Theranos company and its enigmatic leader, Elizabeth Holmes.

The series will wrap up on Wednesday, December 11 at the Campbell Heritage Theatre with seasoned writer and lecturer, Susan Orlean. Her latest work, The Library Book, explores the history, power and future of these endangered institutions, while delving into the mysterious arson fire that nearly destroyed the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear from leading authors about their craft,” County Supervisor and President of the Library Joint Powers Authority Board, Mike Wasserman said. “These stories about immigration, the value of libraries, and an investigative piece into a startup company, all have themes that speak to today’s current events.”

Each event will have an engaging format, as the authors welcome audience members to ask questions. SCCLD is working with partners to sell copies of the books at each event. Patrons can also borrow materials in our libraries or online at sccl.org. The authors will be available for autographs at the end of their events. SCCLD would like to thank the Santa

Clara County Library District Foundation for its generosity in helping to support the Distinguished Author Series.

The Distinguished Author Series

Sonia Nazario: Tuesday, October 22 at 7 pm at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center,

17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, 95037.

John Carreyrou: Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30 pm at the De Anza Visual & Performing Arts

Center, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014.

Susan Orlean: Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 pm at the Campbell Heritage Theatre, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 95008.

All events are free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first serve basis. Seating is limited and participants are encouraged to arrive early.

About the Santa Clara County Library District

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) promotes knowledge, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Its collection includes more than 2 million books, videos, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, eBooks and extensive online resources accessible from home or work. In 2014, SCCLD celebrated one hundred years of service to local residents. For the last eleven years, SCCLD has been consistently recognized as one of America’s Star Libraries by Library Journal. In 2018, SCCLD was ranked among the top ten large libraries in the United States in the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. In 2014 and 2015, SCCLD won Innovator Awards from the Urban Libraries Council.

SCCLD includes two bookmobiles, an online library, seven community libraries and one branch library serving Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. In 2018, SCCLD had nearly 370,000 library account holders and welcomed 3.3 million visitors who borrowed 9.85 million items.

Find the Santa Clara County Library District online at www.sccl.org

About the Santa Clara County Library District Foundation

The Santa Clara County Library District Foundation was established to provide support for the Santa Clara County Library District.

SCCLDF’s mission is to raise funds to support the Santa Clara County Library District which serves the communities of Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. Funding supports district-wide services such as our bookmobiles, the Reading Program, innovation that promotes learning and extends services to our county’s underserved areas.

Find the Santa Clara County Library District Foundation online at www.sccldf.org