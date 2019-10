Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer

Watch the final, exciting trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that debuted during halftime of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” NFL game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Tickets to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are now available everywhere tickets are sold!

Check out the brand-new poster and photos and share all with your readers!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases in U.S. theaters on December 20.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qn_spdM5Zg