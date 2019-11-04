The new 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited

The 2020 Subaru Legacy’s pragmatic look reveals its benefit as soon as you step inside. There’s plenty of space regardless of where you sit, and the upright profile and expansive glass area make for excellent visibility. Got stuff to haul? No problem. The Legacy has a massive trunk and split-folding rear seats to accommodate long or bulky items.

Both of our testers featured high-quality materials.

The gray and black two-tone cloth upholstery in the Sport felt sturdy, and the contrasting red stitching on the seats looks attractive. Our Touring XT tester’s black and caramel Nappa leather interior provides an upscale look that news editor Alex Nishimoto called “sumptuous for the class.” Minimal exterior noise enters the cabin even at highway speeds, making the Legacy a great long-distance cruiser.

Interior and Technology

More passenger space than the 2019 model means more comfort for driver and passengers. While its design is still on the dowdy side, the Legacy’s interior is functional, and materials are well-chosen. Cloth upholstery is standard, but high-end Limited and Touring models have leather. Base models use a version of Subaru’s Starlink infotainment system that utilizes dual 7.0-inch displays.

The one-rung-up Premium model has the company’s latest 11.6-inch vertically oriented infotainment display that looks as if it has been borrowed from a Volvo, what with its glossy surround and tabletlike orientation. All Legacy models come with Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver-assistance features, which includes adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.

The 2020 Legacy should reach Subaru dealerships by the end of this year, with a starting price just under $24,000.

Attractive Sincerity

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is an all-weather midsize sedan that embraces pragmatism. Even with the XT’s turbocharged engine, the Legacy doesn’t have sporty ambitions—it’s a comfortable cruiser.

With its improved appointments and chassis tuning, the 2020 Subaru Legacy now has wider appeal. It’s no longer just for SUV-averse consumers living in regions with four seasons.

Even if you reside in a place like Los Angeles, the Legacy’s blend of practicality and comfort remains attractive, especially if you’re looking for a daily driver that can double as an occasional road trip warrior.

Expand on the Safety Aspect

Subaru Opens in New Window expects the 2020 Legacy to earn maximum scores in crash tests. Contributing to this confidence is the inclusion of the company’s EyeSight array of driver aids like forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

This is standard throughout the range.

In the top trim, there’s also a Front View Monitor that shows a 180-degree view and fills in any blind spots created by the pillars on either side of the windshield.

Advanced Visibility

Every 2020 Legacy features LED headlights for a bright, clear view of the road ahead. And you can get a clearer look around every bend with available Steering Responsive Headlights, which actively track in the direction of a turn to enhance visibility.

Standard High Beam Assist can automatically switch the headlights between the high and low settings when an oncoming vehicle is detected, enhancing safety for both you and other drivers on the road.