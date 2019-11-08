Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Returns to San Jose

Open daily November 15, 2019 through January. 12, 2020

Special hours apply to the holidays

Only in California! Ice skate in the sunshine and wear a sunscreen to protect you from the warm rays of sun as Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice will be the highlight of the downtown San Jose holiday attractions.

Join Kristi Yamaguchi, the 1992 Olympic gold medal winner in women’s figure skating as she inaugurates the celebration of San Jose’s ice season on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Yamaguchi adds her name to support the rink for the ninth time, and her Always Dream Foundation will again be a rink beneficiary.

This will be Downtown Ice’s 16th year in the Circle of Palms and 24th year overall. More than 50,000 skaters and 120,000 of their friends are expected to visit the ice this season.

As usual, the palms of the Circle of Palms will be lit with thousands of color-changing LED lights for skaters who pay one fee for unlimited skating time and skate rental. Proceeds from the Dec.16 Santa Run Silicon Valley help support Downtown Ice.

Sign up at santarunsv.com.

Tickets and Information

Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for children 10 years and younger

Seniors and Military: $15;

Admission includes ice time and rental skates. Bring your own skates: $10

The rink phone number is 408-610-4055.

Details are at downtownicesj.com

120 S. Market Street in Downtown San Jose

Photos courtesy of San Jose Downtown Association

Chopin, Champagne and Chocolate with Virtuoso Pianist Katya Grineva

November 14 at 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand the acclaimed Russian pianist Katya Grineva returns to the Bay Area for a *Cancer CAREpoint performance in Saratoga. Known for her deep connection to the Romantics, Katya, a distinguished Steinway artist, is the only female solo pianist to have performed in the world renowned Carnegie Hall Isaac Stern auditorium in New York with a record 18 times and will add her 19th season on Dec. 27, 2019 at the iconic hall.

Her playing has been described as having “warmth and seamless fluidity…class and charisma that draw her audience into her music” – New York Times. Born in Moscow, she studied piano at the Moscow Music School, and then the School of Music at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory. She moved to New York in 1989 and received a scholarship to enter the renowned Mannes School of Music graduate program.

Don’t miss this unique concert where Katya definitely will capture your heart and attention with her breathless, ethereal concert. Champagne and chocolates will be served. *Cancer CAREpoint is a program that provides free non-medical services to cancer patients CAREpoint.org

Tickets and Information

Price: $55 per person

Saratoga Foothill Club

20399 Park Place in Saratoga

To purchase tickets please call 408-691-1222

Photo courtesy of G. Crawford

A Taste of Tuscany in Napa Valley

November 17 at 1 p.m.

No need to fly to Italy, at least not in November. The CIA at Copia is proud to present A Taste of Tuscany featuring the wines and foods that make this region of Italy a premiere travel destination.

Enjoy the culinary gems from Giancarla Bodoni, the award-winning Executive Chef of Monteverdi Tuscany who will be preparing some of Monteverdi’s most prized and popular signature dishes.

They will be paired with wines from the world-renowned Casanova di Neri winery whose wines have repeatedly earned 100-points reviews from the demanding wine critic Robert Parker.

During this event, Casanova di Neri will also be pouring the 2015 vintage of their various Brunello di Montalcino wines months ahead of their 2020 release.

To add to this experience we will have, Sensory Expert, Orietta Gianjorio.

Orietta hails from Rome, but has called California home since 2008. She will present a new way of looking at, smelling, and tasting various olive oils.

This is definitely a visit and a trip worth your delicious gourmet getaway to the rich in autumn colors Napa Valley.

Ahh, I must go… Will I see you there?

Tickets and Information

$45 per person 707-967-2500

ciaatcopia.com

CIA at Copia

500 First Street in Napa

Photo courtesy of CIA

Thanksgiving Dinner Cruise on the San Francisco Belle

November 28

Boarding: 2:00pm at Pier 3, Hornblower Landing

Be the belle of the ball at this year’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

No getting up at 4 a.m., cooking all day, washing dishes till midnight.. sounds familiar? Not this year!

This year, say hello to a San Francisco Thanksgiving Day dinners and give thanks aboard the three-hour Hornblower’s Thanksgiving Dinner Cruises. Gather your loved ones and indulge in a seated multi-course meals.

Sip on drinks from the hosted premium bar as you listen to live music complemented by a fabulous dessert buffet. With festive décor accenting the priceless views of the San Francisco Bay, you can really get into the holiday spirit and enjoy it to the max.

Information

Cost: $115.00 (taxes/fees additional)

hornblower.com/san-francisco/thanksgiving-buffet-dinner-cruise-on-the-san-francisco-belle

Cost: $179.00 .00 (taxes/fees additional)

hornblower.com/san-francisco/premier-thanksgiving-dinner

Photos courtesy of Hornblower Cruises