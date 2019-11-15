Latin music figures join before Latin Grammys to fundraise for Parkinsons

Las Vegas, Nov 14 (efe-epa).- Figures from the Ibero-American music industry like Luis Fonsi and Ximena Sariñana gathered on the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards at a Las Vegas benefit to collect funds for research on Parkinsons.

“Los Producers” is the name of this charitable and musical event held each year in the gambling capital organized and backed by Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and producer Sebastian Krys.

The organizers of “Los Producers” said on Thursday in a statement that the event, held from Wednesday morning to Thursday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas, managed to collect $135,000, which will be handed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for research on Parkinsons.

Aside from the charitable nature of the event, it is also a very intimate and special opportunity to see important Latino artists in a relaxed environment.

At the gathering, Luis Fonsi sang “Summer Of ’69” by Bryan Adams, Cami performed “Karma Police” by Radiohead, Ximena Sariñana treated eventgoers to “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor and Fito Paez gave a rendition of “Yendo De La Cama Al Living” by Charly Garcia.

Also taking the stage at Los Producers were other artists such as Luis Enrique, Tommy Torres, C4 Trio, Gian Marco, Kevin Johansen, Greeicy, Aitana, Flor de Toloache, Cali and El Dandee, Los Executives, Paty Cantu, Lasso, Kali Uchis, Morat, Georgel, Camila Fernandez, Leonel Garcia and Chesca.

“Historically, music has always been a vehicle for social change,” Krys remarked to EFE.

“Since I was a boy and saw the George Harrison concert for Bangladesh, I saw that music could have a social impact and collecting funds for things that are bigger than a single person,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ximena Sariñana emphasized to her interest in participating in an event like this.

“It’s very important as an artist to return a little of what the public gives us. I feel that this kind of concert is a very easy way to support a cause,” the Mexican performer said, adding that it’s also “fun” for the artists involved.