Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Nutcracker” Celebrates 75 Years of Holiday Classic in San Francisco

December 11 through December 29, 2019

Is it December? Then it must be Nutcracker time! Enter a world of dreams and join Clara as she celebrates her journey to the magical realm of the Snow Queen and on to the Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Let the superb dancing and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score captivated audiences for the past 75 years when the Nutcracker found its way in 1944 to the fascinating stage of War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

Filled with vibrant costumes, engaging sets, and delightful choreography, this Nutcracker is sure to delight children and adults of all ages!

This holiday season treat your family and friends with an extraordinary performances by San Francisco Ballet and a number of other local and touring ballet companies.

Google to find out about the additional Bay Area Nutcracker productions where the Sugar Plum Fairies are waiting to entertain you.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $300

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Erik Tomasson

The Magic of the Holidays at Filoli Historic Estate and Gardens

November 23 through December 30, 2019

Enjoy “Holidays at Filoli” in all its splendor! Nominated for the Best Historic Home Tour Award in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers Choice Award” – it will be the perfect place to start your holiday season!

My favorite and delicious Filoli’s Holiday Teas are the highlight of my annual visits to the stunning setting of the Woodside’s Estate.

Don’t miss the family-friendly events with Santa, live music performances, dining opportunities and the exciting lighting display.

And did I mention the fabulous shopping experience for the most amazing gifts in the estate’s Gift Pavilion and the Artisan Market.

The gardens at Filoli offer a unique and festive background for family portraits, perfect for holiday cards.

In addition to the special holiday events, Filoli also offers holiday-themed adult classes as part of its year-round education programs.

Filoli is now booking holiday events for 10 to 2,000 guests. Host your holiday office party or personal celebration at Filoli and help your guests create memories that will last a lifetime.

Information

For complete details on this year’s “Holidays at Filoli” program and to purchase tickets please visit filoli.org or call 650-364-8300

Filoli Historic House and Garden

86 Canada Road in Woodside

Photos courtesy of Filoli Historic House and Garden

Robert Mondavi Winery Tree Lighting And Celebration

December 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Experience Robert Mondavi Winery hospitality at events celebrating the release of a new vintage, harvest party,and events to benefit the Napa Valley Food Bank.

Enjoy horse and buggy rides, holiday caroling, wine tasting, hot apple cider, Italian cookies and cheese and charcuterie appetizers.

A true holiday tradition.

Tickets and Information

Admission is $25 per person. Reservations are not required.

(888) 766-6328, ext 2

robertmondaviwinery.com

Complimentary admission for:each guest who brings a bag of non-perishable food items for the Napa Valley Food Bank. (Please: No glass containers)

Robert Mondavi Winery

7801 Saint Helena Highway in Oakville

Salute to Vienna: New Year’s Eve Concert in San Francisco

December 30 at 8 pm

Waltz into 2020 with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Eve Concert: “Strauss Symphony of America” – this dazzling performance of golden age of Viennese music is brimming with energy and romance.

Led by a witty and entertaining conductor who is an expert of Viennese music, ”Salute to Vienna” brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European Singers from Vienna and Copenhagen; International Champion Ballroom and Ballet Dancers from Austria.

Start a new year by enjoying Waltzes & Operetta Hits.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $35 to $159

415-392-4400

CityBoxOffice.com

salutetovienna.com

Davies Symphony Hall

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Salute to Vienna