Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Pride and Prejudice” – World Premiere in Palo Alto

December 4, 2019 – January 4, 2020

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley welcomes the holidays with the new musical “Pride and Prejudice” the 2019 Tony-winning company’s 70th World Premiere.

Based on Jane Austen’s iconic novel, this engaging work features book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose musicals include TheatreWorks favorites Jane Austen’s “EMMA”, “Daddy Long Legs”, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Jane Eyre”.

“Pride and Prejudice” follows delightfully liberated Lizzie Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love.

A favorite from TheatreWorks’s 2018 New Works Festival, this brand new musical romantic comedy will be directed by TheatreWorks’s brilliant Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley.

If you are a devoted fun of Jane Austin’s romantic writing and her plays performed by the magnificent Masterpiece Theater productions, this play is definitely for you and me.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $30 to $100

650-463-1960

theatreworks.org

Lucie Stern Theatre

1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto

Photos courtesy of Theatreworks

The Spectacular Shen Yun is Back!

December 20, 2019 to March 1, 2020

Welcome back Shen Yun with an all new program with live orchestra! 5000 years of civilization come alive on the stages of San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley, Fresno, Modesto, Folsom and Reno, as the magnificent Shen Yun performers return for a limited engagement in their entirely new and dazzling production.

Shen Yun’s unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, deeply moving journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures – the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture.

This is a mesmerizing show of epic production and priceless proportions. The inspiration of a lifestyle awaits you!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $80 to $220; $400 box seats

888-633-6999

ShenYun.com/CA

Photo courtesy of Shen Yun

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

December 19 at 4 p.m.and at 8 p.m.

December 20 at 4 p.m. and at 8 p.m.

This Holiday Season give your family the gift of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker! Step into a simpler time filled with sweet dreams and Christmas magic.

With world-class artists, over 200 dazzling costumes, stunning sets, towering puppets, and soaring birds, don’t miss your chance to celebrate the holidays with this acclaimed extravaganza.

The New York Times: “Hot Ticket!” Celebrate this cherished holiday tradition and relive the dream with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Get tickets for the whole family now!

This is a magical gift for all ages.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $29 to $127

ticketmaster.com

California Theatre

345 South First Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

“Christmas with Walt Disney” (2009) & “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” (1983) are at The Walt Disney Family Museum

This year, in conjunction with the museum’s newest special exhibition, “Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World”, is pairing “Christmas with Walt” with the holiday classic “Mickey’s Christmas Carol.”

Enjoy the reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol”, retold in true Disney fashion with the help of some familiar faces, including Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchit, Jiminy Cricket as the “Ghost of Christmas Past”, and Scrooge McDuck in his namesake role as the irascible Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Don Hahn and produced exclusively for the museum — Diane Disney Miller shares stories of how Walt spent the holidays, both at work and at home with his family.

This sentimental behind-the-scenes peek includes family home videos alongside seasonal clips from Walt’s television series.

No screenings on: Wednesday, December 4; Saturday, December 7; Wednesday, December 11; Saturday, December 14; and Wednesday, December 25.

All film tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased in-person at the Ticket Desk on the day of your visit.

Tickets and Information

415-345-6800

waltdisney.org

The Walt Disney Family Museum

104 Montgomery Street In The Presidio in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum