Sacred Heart Community Service Distribute 3,500 Holiday Food Boxes this Holiday Season

San Jose, CA – Dec. 17, 2017 – Starting tomorrow, December 18, Sacred Heart Community Service will distribute holiday food boxes as part of our annual Holiday Program. Approximately, 3,500 families will come to the organization to pick up a holiday food box filled with items like fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, cooking oil, eggs, bread and other items needed to enjoy their holiday meal. Families will also select either a turkey, ham, or chicken to include in their box. This year, Sacred Heart’s goal has been to distribute 7,900 holiday food boxes to families in the community. To meet this goal, the organization distributed 4,400 food boxes during the week of Thanksgiving.

The holiday food boxes, a key part of their program, help make the holidays more affordable for families living in the Bay Area, a region with one of the highest rental prices in the nation. Each holiday food box contains approximately $100 worth of groceries. This is important for many members at Sacred Heart who spend approximately 80% of their income on rent, leaving very little left for food, clothing, utility expenses, and more.

Sacred Heart also distributes toys as part of their Holiday Program. On December 23rd and 24th, the organization will distribute 18,600 toys to 6,200 children in the community. Currently, Sacred Heart is low on bilingual books, sports items, stocking stuffers, and teen gifts (eg: electronics, new shoes, Hydroflask bottles). Please consider making an in-kind donation of new, unwrapped gifts at our Donation Station. Sacred Heart’s Donation Station will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To learn about Sacred Heart’s Holiday Program or to make a financial donation please visit their website at www.sacredheartcs.org/holidays .

WHAT: Sacred Heart Community Service’s Annual December Food Distribution

WHERE: Sacred Heart Community Service, 1381 S. First Street (at Alma), San Jose, CA. Press parking is available in the agency parking lot.

WHEN: Staff will be available on-site Wednesday, December 18, for interviews from 4:00AM to 6:00PM.

WHY: Since 1964, Sacred Heart has continued their annual tradition that unites the community during the holiday season.