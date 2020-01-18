Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Cinderella Pirouettes to the Opening of San Francisco Ballet’s 2020 Season

January 21 – February 2, 2020

Some ballets never stop to impress, mesmerize and infatuate and the breathtaking Cinderella is one of them. Set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score and presented by the world renowned choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, the city’s War Memorial Opera House will turn into an “intelligently plotted, alluringly appointed” (San Francisco Chronicle) fairy tale stage for the magical Cinderella production which Wheeldon’s Cinderella is in control of her destiny, rather than a passive heroine, and the Prince is given a backstory.

Moments of humor abound throughout the ballet, notably among Cinderella’s drunken stepmother and the slapstick affairs of her stepsisters. In his choreography, Wheeldon, who received a Tony Award for his work on An American in Paris, offers a “great show of high-flying steps” (The New Yorker), matched in spectacle by the set and costume designs by Julian Crouch, of The Metropolitan Opera renown, and San Francisco-native puppeteer Basil Twist.

The production features 197 roles and the 370 costumes, among which is Cinderella’s dazzling gold gown, detailed with computer-printed feathers. Finally the high tech reached a classic ballet! One of the most in-demand dancemakers working today, Christopher Wheeldon is Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet and formerly a resident choreographer of New York City Ballet.

The prolific choreographer has become a frequent presence at SF Ballet over the last two decades and a total of 13 of his ballets are in the repertory. A co-production by SF Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, Cinderella’s choreography was created in an unusual way—Wheeldon created the choreography part in San Francisco, and part in Holland. This ballet is definitely not to be missed. Bring your youngsters to be awed and introduced to the extraordinary artistic magic of Cinderella.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $29

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Ballet and Erik Tomasson

San Francisco Symphony Orchestrates Chinese New Year Celebration

February 1: 4 p.m. pre-concert festivities; 5 p.m. concert followed by the lavish Emerald banquet at 7 p.m.

Gung Hay Fat Choi! Happy New Year! Join the colorful festivities as The San Francisco Symphony celebrates the “Year of the Mouse” better known as the “Year of the Rat” with a Chinese New Year Concert & Emerald Banquet at the architecturally stunning Davies Symphony Hall.

This year’s celebration marks the 20th anniversary of the Symphony’s signature heritage event, which bridges East and West traditions with the universal language of music, dance and colorful and delicious activities for the entire family.

The annual event is an elegant and colorful celebration of the Lunar New Year, drawing upon vibrant Asian traditions, past and present.

The eclectic concert program features the brilliant conductor Perry So, sheng player Hu Jianbing, pipa player Guilian Liu, pianist Sa Chen, and performers from the Loong Mah Sing See Wui dance company.

The celebration begins with a pre-concert Festival Reception open to all ticketholders at 4:00pm in the Davies Symphony Hall lobbies featuring an array of entertainment and activities, such as lion dancing, Chinese calligraphy, “lucky” red envelopes, a musical performance by Melody of China, as well as complimentary desserts, wine, and tea bars.

Inspired by the vibrant visual pageantry of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations, the glamorous and celebratory Emerald Banquet, will culminate the joyful celebration. Wear one of your favorite Chinese-style outfits, I will. Say Hi to the city’s Mayor London Breed and take a photo with her. *The Chinese New Year Concert & Emerald Banquet is presented in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Tickets and Information

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of the SF Symphony

2020 San Francisco Restaurant Week

January 21 through January 31

Time to eat well on a budget! SF Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of our world-class dining community when frugal foodies get to eat their way through nearly 130 restaurants around San Francisco. Participating restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus to showcase their passion for sharing great food with diners.

Take advantage of this special offer from the famous chefs and their award winning restaurants. Lunch: $15/$25; Dinner: $40/$65. Eat at four or more participating restaurants and you’ll be entered to win a $1,200 dining credit to enjoy all year. Enjoy!!!

Information

Visit sfrestaurantweek.com to find out who participates in this special promotion

Photo courtesy of the SF Restaurant Week

42nd Street Moon: BRIGADOON

January 25 at Campbell Heritage Theatre at 8 p.m.

January 26 at Cappuccino Center for Performing Arts in San Bruno at 2 p.m.

The mystery and the beauty of the Scottish Highlands is the backdrop for Lerner and Lowe’s magical tale about following your heart and the power of love and hope.

The superb actors, singers and dancers of the 42nd Street Moon join the Peninsula Symphony on stage to bring their interpretation of this heartwarming masterpiece. Under the brilliant baton of Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein, the music director and conductor of the Peninsula Symphony this special performance this will be a wonderful time for all to enjoy.

Tickets and Information

650-941-5291

peninsulasymphony.org

Photo courtesy of Peninsula Symphony