Teatro Nahual presents “Malinche Show”

San José, CA. Teatro Nahual invites you to the new theatrical production, “Malinche Show,” written by the renowned Mexican playwright, Willebaldo López. This historical farce has a plot based on real events in the history of Mexico and taken to the scene in a fun way. Always generating laughter in the audience, but with a reflective background in the style of Nahual Theater productions.

“Malinche Show” is a historical musical farce that analyzes a perspective of the history of Mexico and its relationship with other countries of the American continent. Emphasize how television, media, and foreign influence can dramatically change the thinking and life of a human being. This play offers a vision of what it means to be children of Malinche, heirs of Malinche, and that can cause complex insecurity in the life and mood of the Mexican people.

The work addresses how people may feel intimidated or ashamed to speak their language, Spanish, and why they do not want to be judged and criticized against foreign people. Also, “Malinche Show” raises how influential people in the fields of government, religion, technology, and business pressure the main characters of the play, the people, to participate and alienate in the vast machinery of “La Malinche.” This mechanical web offers a good life, where everyone can be famous and rich, but they must pay a high price that is losing their own identity if they want to be part of the “Malinche Show.”

Teatro Nahual is proud to present, “Malinche Show” after the great success in television of the series of “Hernán” and “La Malinche” in the Mexican Republic. This theatrical montage features performances by Abraham Mijangos, Blanca Nieto, Luis Nicolás, Alicia Sauceda, Gerardo Fernández, John Cabrera, Eugenio Rocca, Gregorio Montes and Alejandra Trigueros.

The musical is created by Isidro Jiménez and the voice of the soprano Divina Ortega. The talented Bridget Willy designs the scenery. The artistic direction is from the director and founder of Teatro Nahual, Verónica Meza.

Teatro Nahual is a non-profit organization founded in Santa Clara County in 2003. The mission is to provide education and entertainment through plays that represent Latin American culture and customs in California and the United States. The productions of this community theater group have the purpose of creating a social conscience and establishing a dialogue that allows informing about cultural, social, and political situations, at the same time that the audience spends a pleasant moment to enjoy theatrical works entirely in Spanish. Nahual Theater is made up of actors, musicians, educators, designers, and people from the community interested in joining efforts to promote the magic of theater. Acting classes are also taught in Spanish for children, youth, and adults since 2004.

“Malinche Show” will premiere at MACLA: 510 S. First Street. San Jose, California. The premiere is on Saturday, February 29 at 7:30 p.m., followed by four more performances on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at a matinee at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the theater door. You can also buy your tickets online: www.teatronahual.org or by phone: 650-793-0783.