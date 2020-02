EVENTS AROUND THE BAY

Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in San Jose and in Redwood City

March 3 through March 15, 2020

If you are a movie lover, the Maverick MovieFan or the cinema aficionado, the Cinequest Film Festival is the most fascinating and inspirational film festival in the Bay Area and it is definitely not to be missed. The story and legacy of Cinequest is bringing together the Silicon Valley's technologies and spirit of innovation with the arts to empower great creations while connecting youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other. Cinequest's uniqueness is a result from being ahead of the curve in the powerful integration of superb creativity and the high tech innovation.

This year the Cinequest will bestow its highest honor, the Maverick Spirit Award, to actor Jesse Eisenberg preceding a screening of the highly anticipated movie “Resistance’s” portrayal of WWII hero Marcel Marceau. Eisenberg was nominated for an Oscar, in the category for the Best Lead Actor, while portraying Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook in the movie “The Social Network.” The event will culminate the 2020 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on March 15th at 6:00pm at the architecturally stunning California Theatre located in downtown San Jose.

Previous Maverick Spirit Award recipients include Nicolas Cage, Elle Fanning, Rosario Dawson, Harrison Ford, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sir Ian McKellen, Alec Baldwin, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Neil Gaiman.

Tickets and Information



Locations: San Jose and Redwood City Visit cinequest.org for the line-up of the movies' screening and special events

Photo Courtesy of Cinequest

Levi Strauss: A History of American Style at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco

February 13 through August 9, 2020

Levi Strauss: A History of American Style is the largest exhibition to date of materials from the Levi Strauss & Co. archives. The exhibit celebrates the birth of the blue jean, showcasing the life of Levi Strauss, the evolution of Levi's from workwear into iconic fashion wear, and the city of San Francisco that inspired this style revolution. The exhibition invites visitors to experience Levi Strauss & Co.'s enduring impact with rarely before seen objects, including a suit owned by Lauren Bacall, a reissue of a jacket worn by Albert Einstein, an AMC Gremlin car with an interior upholstered completely in Denim, and a custom ensemble worn by Lauryn Hill on her Miseducation tour.

Works in a variety of media will be on view, reflecting the myriad ways Levi's has infused the culture of America, and has become shorthand for classic American style abroad. You will love it! Wear a pair of your jeans and enjoy the sweet memories of the fun times when you bought it.

Tickets and Information

415-655-7800

The Contemporary Jewish Museum