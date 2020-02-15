EVENTS AROUND THE BAY

Photo of Actress Lauren Bacall Suit and the jacket of Bing Crosby courtesy of CJM

Open Cockpit Day at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos

February 19, from 10 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Enjoy a unique opportunity to gain a pilot’s eye perspective on many of the Hiller Aviation Museum’s aircraft. The McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, Boeing 747 and Hiller H-12 cockpits are always open, but on Open Cockpit Days the doors and canopies of many additional aircraft in the Museum’s collection swing open to allow visitors a special chance to sit inside and explore the controls and instruments needed to fly these aircraft.

Sit in the cockpits of the following aircrafts: Grumman HU -16 Albatross; Fokker Dr. 1 Red Baron; Aero Commander 500 U; Boeing 737-100; Boeing 747; Cessna 177 Cardinal; Aero L-39; Bell 47D. The Hiller Aviation Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 educational institution preserving the legacy of flights and provides inspiration for future generations.Over forty unique and innovative aircraft are on display. Don’t forget to stop by at the museum’s gift shop which contains one of the largest selections of aviation-themed items in Northern California. Including: books, dvd’s, toys, clothing, posters, models, RC aircraft, drones, and much more!

Tickets and Information

Admission prices range between $11 to $18

650-654-0200

hiller.org

Hiller Aviation Museum

601 Skyway Road in San Carlos

Free parking

Photo(s) courtesy of the HAM