First Death from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County

Individuals and organizations can help slow the spread of the virus by following guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department

Santa Clara County, CA – The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department is announcing the first death from COVID-19 in the county. The person who passed away was an adult woman in her 60s, had been hospitalized for several weeks, and was the third case of COVID-19 reported by the County Public Health Department on February 28, 2020.

She was the first person in the County confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 without any known history of international travel or contact with a traveler or infected person, suggesting she contracted COVID-19 in our community. The patient died at El Camino Hospital on the morning of March 9, 2020. The Public Health Department expresses its sincere condolences to her family and friends.

“This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

It is critical that individuals and organizations take action to slow the spread of the virus following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department, and carefully reviewing new recommendations and direction as it is issued.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.

Additional information and the Public Health Department’s and CDC’s guidance and recommendations is available will be updated as soon as possible on our website: http://sccphd.org/coronavirus.