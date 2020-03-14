County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announces the second death from COVID-19 in the county

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department is announcing the second death from COVID-19 in the county. The person who passed away was an adult woman in her 80s, was hospitalized March 9, and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by the County Public Health Department on March 13, 2020.

The Public Health Department is saddened to share this news and expresses its condolences to her family.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of California Department of Public Health, and other partners as the new coronavirus situation continues to change.

Additional information about COVID-19 in the county is available at http://sccphd.org/coronavirus.