City of San José, County of Santa Clara, and Verily Announce Progress On Mobile Testing Site and COVID-19

COVID-19 Testing in San Jose now available to all county residents at no cost

SAN JOSÉ, CA. – Officials from the City of San José and County of Santa Clara, in partnership with Verily, hosted a press conference today to announce that free COVID-19 testing is now available for all residents, asymptomatic or otherwise, at PAL Stadium in East San José and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

“This new development in countywide diagnostic testing will greatly increase the City’s ability to reach residents, for the first time, asymptomatic or otherwise, with absolutely no additional cost,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“We are grateful to our partners on the Google/Verily team, who responded to our call for COVID-19 testing expansion in San Jose so we can provide residents with the help they need an d safely re-open our economy.”

This mobile screening and testing are a service, courtesy of the State of California in collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company.

Verily’s Baseline COVID-19 Progra m allows Santa Clara County residents to use an online screener and appointment scheduling system to easily navigate the testing process.

The website is available in English and Spanish. The Baseline COVID-19 Program was established as part of California’s community-based testing program under the direction of the California Department of Public Health.To be eligible for testing, residents must be 18 years or older, and electronically sign a COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Testing is provided at no cost to individuals, regardless of health insurance.

“Our goal in Santa Clara County is to test every person who wants to be tested for COVID-19,” said Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “This testing facility will help us get there.”

Testing sites are located in places where public health will be most improved through testing including: PAL Stadium, 680 S. 34th St., and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, 344 Tully Road. Testing sites will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.

Residents will need to schedule an appointment to get tested. Each site will have the capacity to serve several hundred people per day.

Detailed signage in various languages at the PAL Stadium site will be available to help residents.