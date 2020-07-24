Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Four Bay Area U-pick Farms

A delicious outing to visit farms and pick peaches, berries and organic produce is a great way to escape from your prolonged home hibernation and head to the organic farms in the Bay Area. Nothing tastes better than the U-pick fruits of your own labor.

Coronavirus shutdown-prompted closures delayed the start of U-pick season, but luckily for us, the fresh fruit lovers, the following four farms are welcoming us to enjoy this annual beloved tradition.

Webb Ranch: Open by appointment only, with more appointments added as more berries ripen.

Expect to pay $4 for entry and $5.50 per pound of berries. 2720 Alpine Road in Portola Valley. webbranchinc.com.

Blue House Farm: Strawberries U-pick open from Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Strawberries are $5 per pound. Pay for what you pick, first come, first served; no reservations needed. 950 La Honda Road in San Gregorio, bluehousefarm.com.

Cloverfield Organic Farm: Open Noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Pick your own organic produce to take home by basketful. 501 La Paloma Road, El Sobrante. cloverfieldfarm.us.

Gabriel Farms: Open by appointment for U-pick berries.

Normal weekend hours will resume in August. 3175 Sullivan Road, Sebastopol. gabrielfarm.com

***** Wear your mask and keep the social distance.

Photos courtesy of Webb Ranch

Summer Sunday Virtual Dinner at Robert Mondavi Winery

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Join for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Robert Mondavi Winery’s signature events – “Dinner Under the Stars.”

Marking the release of their celebrated Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, this sell-out dinner takes place annually at Mondavi’s lavish Oakville estate – this year virtually! Winery’s Executive Chef Jeff Mosher, accompanied by Master of Wine Mark de Vere will serve up the menu, ingredient list and cooking demos, share designer tips for a beautiful table, and of course, introduce the award winning 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.

Joining in this dining soiree will be Emmy Award winning radio and TV personality Liam Mayclem. Sip along with Liam while you enjoy the event and check out the winery’s Reserve wine packages.

Information: You can watch this event streamed live on the main Summer Sundays page or on the Mondavi YouTube channel.

How about making it truly exciting for your family and friends by hosting your own “Dinner Under the Stars?” Cheers!

robertmondaviwinery.com

Photos courtesy of Robert Mondavi Winery

Heller Airport Virtual Runway Run

August 7 through August 16, 2020

Forget about the canceled summer Olympic in Tokyo. You can express your need for speed with a unique 2K/5K/10K running event that’s fun and healthy for the whole family.

Due to the public health situation, large events (mass gatherings) like the Runway Run are not currently permitted by the city, county, and state, but it does not mean the end of the 2020 Airport Runway Run in San Carlos.

So get out your walking and running shoes because this will be the first-ever, and possibly only-ever, Virtual Airport Runway Run!

The runway is where you make it! Runners, walkers, and strollers may complete their 2K, 5K, or 10K virtually, on the course of their choosing. Entry fees are nonrefundable.

If you are unable to participate, you may transfer your registration to another participant. First-ever Runway Run participant medals will be available with Virtual Registration!

Information: heller.org/airport-runway-run

Photos courtesy of Heller Airport

Virtual Travel Adventures with Darley Newman

No need for a visa or the overweight carry-on luggage! Travel the world around in the comfort of your home. Enjoy the new season of six-time Emmy nominee Darley Newman’s “Travels with Darley” launched on Ovation TV’s Journey app with a series of 13 travelogues produced in Europe, Asia the Middle East and the U.S.

It comes at a welcome time since we can not travel, but we can come along for the ride as Newman explores stunning vistas in Tahoe, dines on oysters in Morro Bay, swims with sharks in Dubai and samples crepes and galettes in Brittany.

Newman whisks viewers off to the castle-dotted landscapes of the Rhine River or heads out to the desert safari and much more. You are in for a treat! It is the closest you can get to the enjoyment of the real travel adventures. But that will come in 2021, hopefully.

Information: Catch a sneak peek at “Travels with Darley” at darleycnewman.com

Photo courtesy of Darley Newman