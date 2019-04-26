Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Symphony Silicon Valley Presents Petrushka & Rachmaninoff 2 with Pianist Jon Nakamatsu and Conductor Tatsuya Shimono

May 4 at 8 p.m.

May 5 at 2:30 p.m.

When Ringling Brothers wanted a score for 50 elephants and 50 ballerinas – Stravinsky obliged. A much earlier commission resulted in a piece about a puppet’s love and heartbreak. Petrushka is one of Stravinsky’s most popular works filled with Russian folk tunes and brilliant orchestrations.

Astonishingly, pianist Jon Nakamatsu, famed for his Rachmaninoff performances, has never before played the Second Concerto for South Bay audiences. From its first chords, the concerto casts its spell.

The composer believed that music’s mission is to express emotion, and this vibrant concerto succeeds so well that its themes have been adopted for innumerable popular songs.

About Jon Nakamatsu: A native of California, Jon Nakamatsu claimed a distinguished place on the international musical scene in June, 1997 when he was named the Gold Medalist of the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the only American to have achieved this distinction since 1981.

A former high school German teacher, he became a popular hero overnight in the highly traditional medium of classical music. About Tatsuya Shimono: Born in Kagoshima in 1969, Tatsuya Shimono cemented his international reputation as a conductor by winning First Prize at the 47th Besançon International Competition in 2001.

Since then he has guest conducted major orchestras in Japan and abroad. He received great acclaim for his debuts in subscription concerts with the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia and the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra in 2009, and then in March 2010, made his debut with the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra.

About Symphony Silicon Valley: Founded in 2002, Symphony Silicon Valley has progressed from daring idea to exciting reality, rapidly becoming the greater South Bay’s premiere orchestra. Program: Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka: For a Young Elephant; Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka; Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $50 to $94

408.286.2600

symphonysiliconvalley.org

The California Theatre

345 South First Street in downtown San Jose

Photos courtesy of Symphony Silicon Valley

Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival at China Basin in San Francisco

May 10th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Are you ready for a thoroughly delicious and decadent afternoon of seafood, friends, live music and fun? Don’t miss the 1st Annual China Basin Crab Crack on China Basin’s scenic wharf, right by the SF Giants Ballpark.

The view is stunning and the food and wine are perfect. A ticket to the Crab Crack includes fine wines, craft beers and plenty of fresh crab from the Oregon Coast, but does not include the entry to the baseball game. After you eat you may attend the SF Giants game as they play the Cincinnati Reds at the ballpark, right next door.

The Crab Crack event benefits The San Francisco Junior Giants Community Fund. Established in 1994, Junior Giants reaches into communities and offers youth a chance to learn the basics of baseball during the summer, while also discovering and developing essential life skills.

The innovative program makes a difference for over 25,000 young participants annually. China Basin at 185 Berry Street represents an exceptional opportunity for life science and technology companies to combine a campus environment, waterfront location and the highest quality tenant services and amenities.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $55 to $65

Tickets can be purchased on-site

Visit: sresproductions.com/events/crab-fed

China Basin

185 Berry Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Crab Event

Menlowe Ballet’s Triptych Features Three Works Celebrating Fine Art, Facets of Love, and a Trailblazing Visionary

May 3rd at 8 p.m.; May 4th at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; May 5th at 2:00 p.m.

The Menlowe Ballet company continues its eight-year tradition of presenting stellar dancing combined with groundbreaking choreography that focuses on themes with relevant cultural significance.

Triptych features Kimono Wednesdays and Playing Love, both choreographed by Michael Lowe, and my favorite The Lady with the Lamp, a collaboration between Lowe and choreographer Sarah-Jane Measor, honoring the life and work of Florence Nightingale. Absolutely mesmerizing!

Kimono Wednesdays is a ballet inspired by Claude Monet’s 1876 painting, La Japonaise. Intrigued by the painting and the conversations it elicited, Menlowe’s Artistic Director Michael Lowe has crafted a whimsical “night-at-the-museum” fantasy where works of art spring to life. Central among those works is La Japonaise, Monet’s portrait of his wife Camille donning a blonde wig and red kimono, and which art historians have claimed is his wry commentary on the Parisian fervor for Japanese culture.

The ballet’s title comes for a marketing strategy employed by the Boston Museum of Fine Arts to promote their exhibit; the museum hosted events on Wednesday evenings inviting patrons to take photos next to the painting while wearing a kimono and then share the images via social media. The campaign resulted in controversy when a small group of protesters claimed cultural appropriation.

The Lady with the Lamp, a triumph of Menlowe’s 2018 spring season, is a choreographic collaboration between Michael Lowe and Sarah-Jane Measor. The ballet is a stunning and poignant tribute to the ground-breaking contributions of Florence Nightingale, a visionary who set the standard for modern medical care and revolutionized the nursing profession.

Lowe’s Playing Love is a dreamscape comprised of romantic neoclassical duets that illuminate various forms of love. Originally created in 2015, Lowe has refreshed this alluring work with new sections and enhanced choreography.

Tickets and Information

Price ranges from $29-$55

800.595.4849

menloweballet.org

Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center

555 Middlefield Road in Atherton

Photo courtesy of Menlowe Ballet

2019 Annual Young Artists Concert

April 28 at 3 p.m.

Meet the next generation of musical stars at the 2019 Annual Young Artists Concert which features four outstanding, accomplished young Bay Area musicians.

This in-home fundraiser supports the educational outreach, while showcasing these wonderful young artists performing Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Grieg, Mozart, and more. You’ll enjoy a post-performance reception, including gourmet delights and fine wines from the host’s personal collection.

This event will take place at a private home in the stunning town of Saratoga, CA.

The address will be given to those who purchase tickets or become special donors and sponsors of the 2019 Annual Young Artists Concert or the exciting 25th Anniversary Season.

Please be as generous as you can as Steinway Society is a 501(c)(3) is non-profit organization. Steinway Society – The Bay Area is a non-profit organization whose mission is: “To promote excellence in piano performance and music education in the Bay Area.” Steinway Society is recognized as one of the gems in the Bay Area’s cultural life.

Now in its twenty-fourth season, Steinway Society continues to bring world-class, internationally recognized pianists to the Silicon Valley, the Peninsula and South Bay, arrange in-home recitals reminiscent of 19th century salon concerts, and contribute to music education for the young. Don’t forget to check out the upcoming exciting 25th Anniversary Season.

Tickets and Information

Minimum donation: $50

408-990-0872

steinwaysociety.com

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society