Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Fiddler on the Roof Plays in San Jose

May 21 through May 26, 2019

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is on its way to San Jose.

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances.

The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year.

The cast is led by Israeli theatre, film and TV star Yehezkel Lazarov, who will take on the lead role of ‘Tevye.’ Broadway San Jose is a partnership between the Nederlander organization of New York and Team San Jose.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $43 to $153

1-800-982-2787

broadwaysanjose.com

The Center for the Performing Arts

150 West San Carlos Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of Joan Marcus

Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World

May 16, 2019 through January 2, 2020

The Walt Disney Family Museum Presents Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World Celebrating Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney’s most iconic and the most beloved and recognizable character, and his global impact on popular culture, art, and entertainment.

Over the past nine decades and tells the story of his origin, rise to fame, and enduring world-wide appeal, juxtaposed with Walt Disney’s inspiring and parallel story.

Presented in conjunction with the museum’s tenth anniversary, the exhibition will be displayed in the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall. If you visit this exhibit on Thursday, The Presidio Trust and Off the Grid announce the return of San Francisco’s celebrated community campfire – Presidio Twilight – for a sixth season, on Thursday evenings beginning, May 16, 2019, Presidio Twilight runs every Thursday from 5 pm–9 pm, featuring a diverse menu of mobile food options from local creators, live music, lawn games, and communal fire pits.

New this year are lantern-lit communal lawn domes that offer park visitors a place to step in from the weather to enjoy a meal, and bring added comfort to the “picnic at dusk” atmosphere. Located

in the heart of the Presidio at the historic Main Parade Ground, Presidio Twilight provides a perfect meet up place on a Thursday evening. I hope Mickey joins you.

Tickets and Information

$25 for adults: $15 for youth ages 6 to 12; free admission for children under 5

415-345-6800

waltdisney.org

The Walt Disney Family Museum

The Presidio of SF

104 Montgomery Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Family Museum

Andy Warhol’s Spectacular Exhibition at SFMOMA

May 19 Through September 2, 2019

“Andy Warhol – From A to B and Back” – the critically acclaimed exhibition marks first retrospective of the artist’s work in 25 years and it opens its exclusive West Coast presentation at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA.) Spanning the artist’s 40- year career and featuring more than 300 works on three different floors of the museum, the exhibition includes paintings, drawings, graphics, photographs, films, television shows as well as a personal time capsule of ephemera.

The retrospective features examples of the artist’s most iconic pieces in addition to lesser-known abstract paintings from later in his career.

SFMOMA architecturally stunning design is a perfect venue to showcase Warhol’s innovative and unique artwork, Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again provides new insight into Andy Warhol himself by examining the complexities of this enigmatic artist more than 30 years after his death in 1987.

The show’s title is taken from Warhol’s 1975 book, The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again), a memoir featuring the artist’s musings on fame, love, beauty, class, money and other key themes that frequently appear in his work.

Always fascinating, mentally stimulating and definitely inspiring: and that’s what Warhol’s art is all about.

Tickets and Information

415-357-4000

sfmoma.org

SF Museum of Modern Art

151 Third Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SFMOMA

Robots Will Be Making $6 Burgers in San Francisco

The San Francisco Bay Area’s foodie and tech worlds meet at Creator, where the humans take a back seat and where the gourmet burgers are made to order by robots.

Diners can watch the entire process of a sleek robotized assembly line while the toppings are being sliced, cheese is getting grated and condiments are dispensed by the command device which assembles together your special orders of the meaty sandwiches created by a number of well known chefs who are the creative culinary team behind Creator, both a restaurant and a culinary robotics company that will offer the world’s first robot-made burgers when it opens in SoMa region of San Francisco in a few weeks.

Best of all, these futuristic burgers cost $6 each. The robot, which has deliberately not been given a human name by its makers, is a 14-foot all-in-one burger machine that uses 350 sensors and 20 computers to do its work.

It can create a burger in five minutes, and with the two of the machines on display at this first location, can create 130 burgers in an hour. Amazing! What’s next: A cooking School for Robots?

Information

Creator

680 Folsom Street

Call 806-680-3657 for the date of the Creator’s opening

Photo courtesy of Creator Company