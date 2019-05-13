Mexican actor Dario Yazbek says bisexuality should not be a big deal on TV

Playa del Carmen, Mexico, May 12 (EFE).- Mexican actor Dario Yazbek Bernal, who stars in the hit series “La casa de las flores,” said in an interview with EFE that differences in sexual orientation, such as bisexuality, should not be a “controversial” theme on television.

“A lot of people ask me if it’s a controversial theme and it’s not controversial for me. It’s a question that’s out there and had to be talked about,” the actor told EFE ahead of Sunday’s Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema gala ceremony in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

“La casa de las flores,” a comedy nominated for the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Television Series, gives a modern spin to traditional Mexican telenovelas, providing a funny look at the appearances and contradictions of a wealthy family.

In the series, Yazbek, born in Mexico City in 1990, plays Julian, one of three sons in the De la Mora family, who shocks his mother by declaring himself bisexual.

“The theme of bisexuality is very interesting because we’re always looking for very specific definitions and, especially, of bisexuality – you’re this or that, you like this or that,” Yazbek said.

Julian decided to “take a different path,” Yazbek said, noting that the character comes out and says “I’m bisexual and I like the person, not whether they’re a man or woman, I like the people.”

“La casa de las flores,” directed by Mexican Manolo Caro and produced by Netflix, is currently shooting its second season and has a deal in place for a third season.

Yazbek, the step-brother of actor Gael Garcia Bernal, said he was “excited” about the new season, noting that he has had more fun making the second season.

“There are going to be many surprises in the second season, it’s a real blast, one crazy thing after another, and I believe the characters make a bigger splash,” the actor said.

“La casa de las flores” is competing for the Platino Award for Best Ibero-American Television Series with Spain’s “Arde Madrid,” Argentina’s “El marginal II” and fellow Mexican production “Narcos: Mexico.”

Yazbek said the series was a success because it told a story that was “very everyday, without necessarily being something everyday,” staking out a “very interesting middle ground.”

“We put a lot of heart into it, lots of desire and we have a really good time, and that comes across,” the actor said.

Actress Cecilia Suarez, who also has a role in the series, will share MC duties at the gala with Spanish filmmaker Santiago Segura in addition to being nominated for the Platino Award for Best Actress in an Ibero-American Television Series.

Yazbek said he developed “a sibling bond” with Suarez during shooting, leading to much “complicity” between them on the set.

The 6th Platino Awards gala will be held on Sunday at the Teatro Gran Tlachco in Parque Xcaret, located outside Playa del Carmen, a resort city in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

This year will be the first time the Platino Awards have been held in a previous location after being hosted by Panama in 2014, Marbella in 2015, Punta del Este in 2016 and Madrid in 2017.

Sunday’s gala will be attended by international stars such as Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, star of the Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”

“Roma,” in fact, leads the way with nine nominations in this year’s edition of the Platino Awards, which are promoted by the Spain-based Audiovisual Producers’ Rights Management Entity (EGEDA) and the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA).

The goal of the Platino Awards has been to promote and disseminate Ibero-American cinema and help ensure that the films’ success at the most prestigious festivals is translated into outstanding results in commercial theaters.