THE NEW 2019 Subaru Forester

The 2019 Subaru Forester ranks in the top third of the compact SUV class. It offers a smooth, comfortable, and agile ride; its infotainment system is easy to use; and it has more cargo space than many rivals. However, its engine is a bit lackluster compared to some rivals.

The Subaru Forester is a good 2-row compact SUV with a long list of pluses. It comes standard with all-wheel drive and gets excellent fuel economy estimates. It feels composed on the road while providing a comfortable ride. Its cabin is upscale, it offers a lot of cargo room, and its infotainment system is responsive and intuitive.

This Subaru also comes with a long list of standard safety features that make it ideal for families. In fact, we named the Forester our 2019 Best Compact SUV for Families because of its superior combination of cargo and passenger space, safety and reliability ratings, positive reviews from automotive journalists, and available family-friendly features.

The Forester is a good daily driver. It offers a comfortable ride, and it feels composed on twisty roads. While the engine strains to deliver quick acceleration, it produces enough power to carry you around town and on the highway. Soft-touch materials adorn the cabin, and standard all-wheel drive helps it stand out in the class. However, there are also a few rivals worth considering.

The sporty Mazda CX-5 is one of the most agile crossover SUVs in the class, and the 2019 model gains a turbocharged engine option. The Honda CR-V consistently ranks near the top of the class, in part because of its cavernous cargo hold and refined cabin. Neither the CR-V nor the CX-5 has standard all-wheel drive, though it’s optional in both.

Spacious, Upgraded Interior

The all-new Forester offers even more room for comfort, with up to 111.9 cubic feet of passenger volume. With added rear legroom and an available panoramic moonroof, the Forester provides an open, airy experience for all.

The cabin has also been upgraded with high-quality, soft-touch materials and contrast stitching throughout, along with standard automatic climate control. And now the second row even offers available heated seats, A/C vents, and USB ports to bring front-seat comfort to every passenger.

Subaru DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System

The 2019 Forester features an all-new state-of-the-art system that helps reduce distracted driving for both new and experienced drivers. Each day in the United States, more than 1,000 people are injured in crashes reported to have involved a distracted driver[5].

Working with our award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, the new DriverFocus system is like having an attentive co-pilot along for the ride, available to give a helpful alert if a driver becomes distracted or drowsy.

For added convenience, DriverFocus can also recognize up to five different drivers and remember their preferences, including seat position, climate settings, and outside mirror position.

SUBARU STARLINK® Entertainment Anywhere

The STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere package is available to make every trip in your Forester even more enjoyable. With iPad®, you and your passengers have endless opportunities to stay connected, engaged, and entertained.

Passengers can also utilize the built-in Wi-Fi capability to stream their favorite content or search the web. This premium entertainment experience is a great value and can be enjoyed in the backseat of your Forester or wherever else your travels take you.[11]

The kit includes:

● 2 Apple iPad® 32GB Wi-Fi models

● 2 Harman Kardon® Bluetooth Headphones

● 2 OtterBox® Defender Series iPad cases

SUBARU STARLINK® Safety and Security

The latest STARLINK Safety and Security system[6] features include Advanced Automatic Collision Notification to alert first responders when an airbag deploys, and SOS Emergency Assistance to lend a hand when you encounter trouble on the road.

All-new Remote Engine Start with Climate Control[7], accessible via your smartphone, ensures your Forester is ready and comfortable.

There’s also the new STARLINK Concierge service for personal assistance with tasks like navigation, restaurant reservations, and scheduling service appointments.