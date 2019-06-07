Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour” to San Jose

June 13 at 8 p.m.

The famous diva is celebrating her 50th Birthday with a fabulous performance at SAP Center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The show will feature a non-stop party mix of Lopez’s new and classic hits, show-stopping choreography and energetic dancers, a dazzling showcase of beautiful wardrobe and costumes, impressive technology and stunning sets, and all of the spectacular glamour and inspiring effects the fans expect from the amazingly talented Jennifer Lopez.

Get ready to be awed!

Hope her fiance Alec Rodriquez will be in the audience.

Tickets and Information

800-745-3000

livenation.com

SAP Center

525, West Santa Clara Street in San Jose.

Photo courtesy of Sap Center

Elemental Calder on Exhibit at SFMOMA

Now through June 28

Alexander Calder (American, 1898–1976), one of my favorite artists who revolutionized sculpture by inviting unseen forces of the natural world to participate in his art.

The works in this exhibition manifest the ways the elements – including he movement of the sea and the blowing of the wind – provided both subject matter and inspiration for many of Calder’s mobiles, which I am sure you have seen these spectacular and playfully enriching sculptures located in the parks, squares and museums all over the world.

Absolutely a must see exhibit now on view at SFMOMA, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Bring the youngsters to enjoy, learn and be fascinated.

Information

415-357-4000

sfmoma.org

SFMOMA

151 Third Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SFMOMA

Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco

June 16 to August 18, on Sundays at 2 p.m.

What could be better than Sundays at the Grove!

Lace up your boots, bring a picnic blanket and a picnic basket filled with a wonderful selection of California wines and culinary delicacies while enjoying a marvelous afternoon at the stunningly gorgeous Stern Grove featuring free summertime concerts series by the San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Jazz, Japanese-American Indie rock, Pops and the always popular San Francisco Opera.

Additional activities include: Kids Stage at noon in the West Meadow with an instrument exploration station and Dance Workshop with San Francisco Ballet; Artist Talk with San Francisco Ballet at noon in the Trocadero; Free Yoga Class at noon in the West Meadow courtesy of Office Yoga with instructor Neil Wadhawan.

Ahhh, that’s a dreamy Sunday!

Information

sterngrove.org

Stern Grove

19th Avenue at Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Stern Grove Festival

Technically Speaking….

June 12 at 6:30 p.m.

As the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing approaches, the Computer History Museum is delighted to present a distinguished panel to provide insights and perspectives on the place of computing in space history: Dan Lickly, who played key roles in the development of the software for the Apollo Guidance Computer; Matthew Shindell, historian of science and a Space History curator at the National Air and Space Museum; and Charles Simonyi, legendary programmer, Microsoft executive, and two-time space tourist. Don’t miss this amazing presentation and bring your kids and grandkis.

Information

650-810-1010

computerhistory.org

Computer History Museum (CHM)

1401 North Shoreline Blvd. in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of the CHM