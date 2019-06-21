La Llorona is a captivating tale of love, betrayal and vengeance

TOLD IN THE AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL DRAMA

(San Jose, CA) Opera Cultura brings the popular Latin-American folk legend to life with three San Jose performances of La Llorona/The Weeping Woman by composer Héctor Armienta. The award-winning musical drama tells the captivating story of a woman’s descent into madness and transformation into the infamous La Llorona. The folk legend of La Llorona is well-known throughout Mexico and the American Southwest. “Anyone who has ancestral roots in Mexico knows this epic legend that has been told and retold in diverse ways by many cultures and through generations of storytellers,” says composer Héctor Armienta.

At its core, La Llorona is a story of revenge. Armienta’s musical novella is set in Mexico at the turn of the century. A young Xochil girl falls in love and marries a man of Spanish lineage, but the great Xochil River never forgives her for betraying her people. Twenty years later, her husband betrays her, she goes mad, and the river exacts its revenge by tormenting her until she sacrifices her only child. She will forever weep.

La Llorona is Part I in a trilogy of work, Aguas Ancestrales/Ancient Waters, by Héctor Armienta. The trilogy’s central themes and story relate to the spiritual and magical element of water, the role of destiny and free will in our existence, and the lives of the women in Armienta’s family, including his Mexican grandmother, mother and sister. When completed, the trilogy will consist of a bilingual chamber opera (Rio de Mujeres/River of Women), an operatic musical drama (La Llorona/The Weeping Woman), and a full-blown opera (La Muerte/The Murder).

With text that is primarily in English with Spanish interjections, the work transcends language, culture and age. Both Latinx and non-Latinx audiences, first-time theater goers and those familiar with opera, will be captivated by this powerful and breathtaking musical drama.

THREE PERFORMANCES:

Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm, Sunday, June 30 at 2pmat the Mexican Heritage Theater School of Arts and Culture, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95116

Tickets and Information: www.operacultura.org. Tickets range from $15 to $40 and can be ordered over the phone at 1-800-838-3006. Performances will be approximately two hours long. Recommended for ages 12 & over.