Mayor Sam Liccardo on potential ICE activity in the Area

ON ENFORCEMENT TARGETING MIGRANT FAMILIES

The following is a statement from Mayor Liccardo regarding reports of ICE activity in the San Francisco Bay Area:

“In San Jose, we reject this administration’s politics of fear and exclusion, which is tearing our families apart. It’s important for all members of our San Jose community—regardless of immigration status— to know they have rights and that our San Jose Police Department will not participate in any ICE investigation or enforcement activity.

I also encourage our community to inform themselves about their rights and remain vigilant for ICE agents entering a home or business without consent or a valid warrant. Please report the location of ICE activity, description of ICE vehicle, any badge numbers, photos, or other information to the Rapid Response Network at (408) 290-1144, so that we can gather the information, and where appropriate, take legal action.”