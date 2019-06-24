Chris Wondolowski Named to 2019 MLS All-Star Team

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski is among 26 players named to the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Team. It marks his fifth All-Star appearance, having previously been selected in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016. The MLS All-Stars will face Spain’s Atlético de Madrid at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday, July 31 (5 p.m. PT; FS1, UniMas, TSN and TVA Sports).

Wondolowski, 36, has scored eight goals this season, tied for fourth most in Major League Soccer. He is the league’s top scorer among players with fewer than 900 minutes played (783) and ranks third in MLS in goals per 90 minutes among all players with at least two tallies in 2019.

Wondolowski scored all eight of his goals in his last four MLS appearances, including four against Chicago on May 18 to tie and break Landon Donovan’s career goals record. He needs just two more goals in 2019 to reach 10 in his 10th consecutive season, five more than any other player in MLS history.

2019 MLS All-Star Game Roster by Position

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake* (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan^ (Atlanta United FC), Nick Rimando# (Real Salt Lake).

Defenders: Matt Hedges* (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence* (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire* (Minnesota United FC), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez^ (Atlanta United FC), Bastian Schweinsteiger* (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman^ (LAFC), Graham Zusi^ (Sporting Kansas City).

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco^ (Atlanta United FC), Diego Chara* (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos^ (LA Galaxy), Mark-Anthony Kaye* (LAFC), Nicolas Lodeiro* (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez^ (Atlanta United FC), Maxi Moralez* (NYCFC), Nani^ (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal# (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo* (Toronto FC), Diego Rossi* (LAFC).

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic^ (LA Galaxy – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote Challenge”), Josef Martinez* (Atlanta United FC), Wayne Rooney^ (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski* (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela^ (LAFC).

^Fan XI selection

*All-Star head coach James O’Connor selection

#Commissioner Don Garber selection