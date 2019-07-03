Women, kids among 11 gunned down in Mexico

Puebla, Mexico, Jun 10 (EFE).- Eleven members of the same family were fatally shot in the central Mexican town of Coxcatlan, authorities said Friday.

The massacre happened shortly before midnight Thursday, when armed men wearing hoods opened fire on the family in the neighborhood of San Jose El Mirador.

Coxcatlan Mayor Vicente Lopez de la Vega told EFE by telephone that he was informed after midnight about the shooting deaths of four men, five women and two children, all members of the same family.

Two other children, ages 4 and 5, were badly wounded and the older child is in critical condition, sources at Tehuacan General Hospital told EFE.

The murders may have been related to “an ancient feud between families and possible differences between Protestants and Catholics,” the Puebla state Attorney General’s Office said.

Noting that both Catholics and Protestants live in the area, Lopez de la Vega said the violence could have been motivated by religious difference.

The mayor added, however, that he would not rule the possibility of organized crime involvement.