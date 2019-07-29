County of Santa Clara update regarding Garlic Festival Shooting in Gilroy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF.— The staff and leadership of the County of Santa Clara, County of Santa Clara Health System, including St. Louise Regional Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, want to express their condolences to the families and individuals impacted by this senseless tragedy.

This is an update on the seven patients received at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The patients have been between 12 years old and 69 years old. One patient has been discharged and one patient has been transferred to Stanford. Of the five remaining patients, one patient is in critical condition, one is serious condition, one is in fair condition. Two patients have requested no additional information be released.

St. Louise Regional Medical Center had received a total of six (6) patients with gunshot wounds (two were transferred to SCVMC), 3 have been discharged and 1 is deceased. Another 8 patients came with non-gunshot injuries. None of these patients were admitted to the hospital.

For community member needing support or counseling services, behavioral health clinicians are available at Live Oaks School, 1505 E Main Avenue in Morgan Hill and Christopher School, 850 Day Road in Gilroy. People can also call the Behavioral Health Services call center and get connected to services at 1-800-704-0900, select option 2. They can also call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 1-855-278-4204 or text RENEW to 741741

