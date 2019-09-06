Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Botanicals and Brews Beer Garden: Oktoberfest

September 20, 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

It’s that time of the year again – Oktoberfest! What better place to celebrate it than at this month’s beer garden, which will feature beers curated by Standard Deviant Brewing, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing and Plow Brewing and live music by Fog City Trio, a polka band.

Umpapa! Enjoy food offerings by The Little Red Riding Truck and Roadside Rotisserie will complete the night.

Spend a day in the stunning setting of the San Francisco’s Botanical Gardens and the magical Conservatory of Flowers and see its giant water lilies famous for its enormous leaves, which allow it to absorb as much sunlight as possible.

The individual leaves can grow 4-6 feet in diameter.

Ein Prosit to the Conservatory of Flowers!

Tickets and Information

415-831-2090

conservatoryofflowers.org

SF Botanical Gardens

Conservatory of Flowers

100 John Kennedy Dive

Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Conservatory of Flowers

Broadway’s ANASTASIA Finds Her Home in San Francisco

September 3 though September 29, 2019

This dazzling show transports the audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya (Anastasia) enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Sounds intriguing and definitely worth spending a few entertaining hours at the architecturally exciting SHN Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

Enjoy a “Journey to the Past” and find out if the rumors about the supposedly lost daughter of Czar Nicholas II of Russia are for real. About SHN: SHN is the preeminent theatrical entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live entertainment experiences to San Francisco’s premier venues.

Tickets and Information

Price ranges from $56 to $256

888-746-1799

shnsf.com

Golden Gate Theatre

1 Taylor Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SHN

Jon Nakamatsu Launches Steinway Society’s 25th Season

September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-concert lecture (6:45 p.m.). Meet-the-artist time follows the concerts.

Noted Bay Area native and the winner of the distinguished Van Cliburn Gold Medal Competition, Jon Nakamatsu headlines the opening concert for the Steinway Society’s 25th Anniversary Season.

The event is also the inaugural performance of the annual Frieda Ann Murphy Memorial Concert. Murphy who was a native Californian was an accomplished concert organist, as well as a member of the American Guild of Organists, and of the Music Teachers Association of California (MTAC.) The concert’s program features compositions by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms.

About Jon Nakamatsu: A native of San Jose, California, Jon Nakamatsu claimed a distinguished place on the international musical scene in June, 1997 when he was named the Gold Medalist of the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the only American to have achieved this distinction since 1981.

A former high school German teacher, he became a popular hero overnight in the highly traditional medium of classical music. Nakamatsu is a graduate of Stanford University and he performed on the most famous concert halls stages worldwide.

“Nakamatsu evinced brilliant musicianship. His tone and articulation sparkled and shimmered, while his use of dynamics and energy brought out the lifeblood of each and every phrase.”

– Daniel J. Kusher, The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

About Steinway Society – The Bay Area is a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now entering its 25th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education.

Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school program. For more information on Season Subscriptions, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $40 to $60

408-990-0872

www.steinwaysociety.com

McAfee Performing Arts Center

20300 Herriman Avenue in Saratoga

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society

Die Fledermaus in San Jose

September 14, 15, 19, 22, 27 and 29, 2019

A practical joke. A secret rendezvous. One man’s elaborate plan for revenge leads to a rousing evening of mistaken identities, flirtations, and light-hearted deceit in Johann Strauss’s most celebrated operetta, Die Fledermaus.

Set in 19th-century Vienna, this delightful farce is filled with effervescent melodies, lilting waltzes and charming sentiment.

From the sparkling overture to supertitles, to the rollicking tribute and to the bubbles of champagne, the Waltz King’s madcap masterpiece is the jewel of the golden age of operetta.

Sung in German with English dialogue and English subtitles.

General Director Larry Hancock will present a free 45-minute talk to ticket holders about the opera before each performance of Die Fledermaus.

The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. prior to evening performances and at 1:30 p.m. prior to Sunday matinees.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $55 to $185

408-437-4450

operasj.org

California Theatre

345 South First Street in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Opera San Jose