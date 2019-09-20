Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Fun, Fest and Finn: San Jose Sharks Fan Festival

Sunday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

The fun is back for the fans of the San Jose Sharks festival. presenting a chance to meet the hockey players, get photos on the ice or with the illuminated Shark Head, exciting programs on the main stage, meet Finn, the San Jose Sharks new 3-month old yellow Labrador puppy, and watch the Legends Game featuring the SJ Sharks alumni and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) immediately following the interesting and exhilarating activities of the Fan Fest.

If you are a hockey fanatic – this festival is definitely for you.

Don’t forget to say Hi to me and Finn, that’s where you will find us.

Tickets and Information

$12 general admission includes the Legends Game

Check out on the fab $150 VIP Experience

Complimentary parking

1-800-745-3000

ticketmaster.com

SAP Center

525 West Santa Clara Street in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Sharks Fan Fest

The Other Mozart

September 26 & 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Sylvia Milo’s award-winning The Other Mozart is the true, untold story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away and lost to history.

Described by the New York Times as “strikingly beautiful”, this one woman drama is set in and on a magnificent 18-foot dress.

The Other Mozart is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family’s humorous and heartbreaking letters. With the opulent beauty of the dress and hair design, the sweet smell of perfume and the clouds of dusting powder rising from the stage, The Other Mozart, is a multi-sensual experience that transports the audience into a world of stunning beauty and delight – but also of overwhelming restrictions and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.

Simply fascinating!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $35

408-924-8501

hammertheare.com

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo de San Antonio in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Hammer Theatre

Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s “Dance Series 1” in San Francisco

September 27 – October 6

Smuin Contemporary Ballet launches its 26th season with Dance Series 1, a fall program featuring three extraordinary works by established and rising choreographers.

The music of country icon Johnny Cash comes alive in The Man in Black, an acclaimed work for three men and a woman, danced in cowboy boots.

This company premiere choreographed by James Kudelka, the former artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada, is an ode to American working-class grit featuring complex choreography influenced by popular country-western dance styles including line, square, swing, and step dancing.

It is set to six songs covered by Cash, including Trent Reznor’s “Hurt” and Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind.”

Also on the bill: the mainstage premiere of former Smuin artist Rex Wheeler’s Take Five, a delightfully witty work set to the jazzy beat of Dave Brubeck – just in time for the celebrated musician’s centennial.

Michael Smuin’s dazzling and dramatic Carmina Burana, set to the sensual Carl Orff score, rounds out this spectacular program of classical ballet and contemporary dance.

Tickets and Information

Single tickets range from $25 to $97

415-912-1899

smuinballet.org

Cowell Theater

2 Marina Blvd in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Smuin Contemporary Ballet

Girls Night Out: Shop! Sip! Support! Fund-raise!

September 26, 5:30 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy the wonderful activities as the San Francisco 49ers Academy will host its annual “Girls Night Out” in support of education in East Palo Alto.

The festivities will take place at a private estate in Woodside.

The popular event features exciting shopping with a unique selection presented by the fashion boutiques and by invitations only vendors.

Guests will be treated to epicurean delights and bites from local culinary and wines partners.

The evening will culminate with a trend setting fashion show featuring the ladies of the 49ers and local community celebrities. 25% of all purchases will be donated to the 49ers Academy.

Tickets and Information

49ersacademy.org

Photo courtesy of 49ers Academy