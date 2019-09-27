Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Downton Abbey” on Silver Screen

Now in the movie theaters around the Bay Area

Welcome back the beloved PBS television series characters!

From Lady Mary who now runs the Crawley’s majestic Highclere Castle to Mr. Carson who is asked to return back from his retirement to supervise his intrepid staff as the family is occupied by an impending royal visit.

For the devotees of this amazing TV program, and I am one of them, this marvelous movie continues the depiction of the glamorous era in the daily life among the British aristocracy.

Stunning photography, excellent acting, beautiful fashions, intriguing vignettes and an observation of the masterful acting and theatrics by the marvelous Dame Maggie Smith – this will be the most entertaining two hours you spent in the comfort of the movie theaters in your area.

May I suggest to enjoy an Afternoon Tea in one of the luxury hotel’s offerings in order to complete a full enjoyment of this movie outing. I did it with a dozen of my friends and its was fab!

Information

Google for a movie theater near you

Photo courtesy of KQED

Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Blues in Alameda

October 5, from Noon to 3 p.m.

Held in the heart of the Bay Area on the island city of Alameda. Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews is truly one of the most exciting luxury events.

The event is showcasing California’s best winemakers, spirits and breweries, distilleries, gourmet foods, restaurants and live music, Corks, Forks, Rhythm & Brews is set against the magnificent Alameda Point in it’s a benefit for the Alameda Boys & Girls Club.

A fun Saturday afternoon to welcome the fall season.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $100 to $200

510-522-4900

corksforksonthepoint.com

Alameda Point

950-West Mall Square in Alameda

Photo courtesy of CFR&B

Flying the Freedom Birds: Airlines and the Vietnam War

September 28, 2019 through January 21, 2020 at SFO International Terminal

Next time you spend a few extra hours while waiting for your plane’s departure, visit the new and fascinating Freedom Bird exhibit located at SFO International Terminal.

For the Vietnam generation of U.S. military veterans, this phrase meant only one thing; the aircraft that brought them home at the end of their tours. However, these were not military aircraft, but commercial airliners under contract by the U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command (MAC) and served by civilian crews and flight attendants. The airliners were not just used to bring the soldiers home, but to fly them into the war zone as well.

During the course of the war, thousands of flights crisscrossed the Pacific Ocean. For military personnel, it was a deeply emotional journey in both directions.

This exhibition, based on extensive interviews with the key participants of the airlift operations, provides insight into their experiences serving aboard the Freedom Birds.

Photos courtesy of SFO Museum

Design & Discovery… DEDICATED TO A CURE

October 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Join the Grand View League, a 25 year all volunteer fundraising branch of the American Cancer Society, as it is hosting its annual Design & Discovery…DEDICATED TO A CURE, an American Cancer Society Event.

This Tea Party and Luncheon will feature a Silent Auction whereby guests will have an opportunity to view and bid on lovely items and unique experiences. Guests will also have an opportunity to shop at some of their favorite boutiques from past years as well as a new boutique.

The on-site boutiques will be selling jewelry, clothing and handbags. Each boutique will donate a portion of its sales to the American Cancer Society. Guests will be updated on the Grand View League Research Funding Initiative (GVLRFI) launched in 2016. This initiative has funded a local cancer research scientist each year since its inception with a total of four being funded. Donors of $1,000 or more actually participate in selecting the research grant to be funded. The American Cancer Society has been involved in nearly every major cancer breakthrough in the last century — from medications that help people live longer and better, to lifesaving cancer screening tests.

As the world’s largest private founder of cancer research, the Society supports the best ideas of the brightest researchers, who with each discovery get us closer to a world without cancer. Since awarding its first grant, the Society has awarded over $4.8 billion to promising investigators. As the afternoon draws to a close, guests will depart knowing they have supported an important cause and did so while enjoying the company of friends. Grand View League has raised over $16 million in support of the Society in its cancer research and patient services efforts.

There are now 47 Nobel Laureates among the Society’s funded researchers. This year marks the 106th birthday of the American Cancer Society.

Tickets and Information

Individual tickets are $175

408-688-0112

ACSGrandviewleague.org

La Ranconada Country Club

14595 Clearview Drive in Los Gatos

Illustration is courtesy of Grand View League