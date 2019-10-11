Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo
International Arts Festival in San Jose
October 12 at 7 p.m.
The Second Annual International Performing Arts Festival continues its well established tradition of supporting and honoring the dedication and the legacy of Ann Woo, who spent her entire life demonstrating her passion for arts and culture by providing a stage to showcase and integrate diverse ethnic cultural activities to American society.
The spectacular show is directed by Dennis Nahat of the Theater Ventures International, the world renowned dancer, choreographer, stage designer, producer and founder of San Jose/Cleveland Ballet Company. Nahat will add magic and spectacular pizzazz into this not to be missed performance. Partnering with Dennis Nahat is Yang Yang, and internationally famous ballet dancer and the Artistic Director of the International Performing Arts of America.
Tickets and Information
Prices range from $28 to $100
408-605-3217
intperformingarts.org
California Theater
345 South First Street in San Jose
Photos courtesy of the International Performing Arts of America
San Francisco Celebrates Fleet Week with the Blue Angels
Air Show with Blue Angeles on October 11-13, Noon to 4 p.m.
Fleet Week is the Bay Area’s opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of our nation’s Armed Forces. This spectacular event features a parade of ships, ship tours, and an impressive air show that includes the world famous Blue Angels, the fearless champions of acrobatics in the air.
PIER 39 joins the celebration with live entertainment from local and military bands, interactive exhibits, military vehicles and displays, and much more. Enjoy this amazing City by the Bay experience.
Tickets and Information
415-306-0911
For all the details, schedule of special events and attractions visit pier39.com/fleet-week
Event and event activities are weather permitting and subject to change without notice
Photo courtesy of Pier 39
Libation Migration: Beer, Wine and Climate Change
October 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The Commonwealth Club, the nation’s premier public affairs forum, hosts speeches, debates and discussions on topics of regional, national and international interests. As an avid lover of wine and beer, this particular topic of “Libation Migration: Beer, Wine and Climate Change” excited my curiosity.
With the distinguished panel featuring Esther Mobley, Wine Critic with San Francisco Chronicle, Dan Petroski, Winemaker with the Larkmead Vineyards and Greg Dalton, Founder and Host of Climate One this should be a very Cheers-ful presentation and discussion.
The panel will talk about how climate is reshaping the wine and beer industries. They will reflect on what that change will mean for consumers and the price they will pay for alcohol.
Tickets and Information
Price: $12
415-597-6700
commonwealthclub.org
110 Embarcadero in San Francisco
Photo courtesy of Larkmead Vineyards will follow
Rusian Tea & Fragance Festival
October 19 & 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
October is a perfect time to celebrate music, mystique, fragrance and roses – the Russian style and the Russian River Rose Company in Healdsburg, Sonoma Wine County, has it all.
Sip a cup of aromatic Russian tea prepared by Michael, the property’s owner, in his Antique Russian Samovars.
Stroll around the gorgeous autumn rose garden and enjoy the festival’s events: “Debut & Sampling of Rose Embrace – the 2019 Estate produced Rose Oil Perfume; Folk, Slavic and Gypsy Music performed live by Gradina Slavic Singing Group; Joella Olson Gypsy Violinist; Mystical Tea Leaf readings; Rose Water, Rose Sorbet and Rose Oil; Fragrant Gardens at the peak of autumn bloom with fluttering butterflies and much more….
Visit the nursery shop brimming with beautiful roses and perennials ready for planting. Remember fall season is the best time to plant! Make it a weekend getaway to California’s beautiful Wine County!
Tickets and Information
$5 donation includes tea and all the entertainment
707-433-7455
russian-river-rose.com
Russian River Rose Company
1685 Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg
Post Views:
72