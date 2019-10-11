Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

International Arts Festival in San Jose

October 12 at 7 p.m.

The Second Annual International Performing Arts Festival continues its well established tradition of supporting and honoring the dedication and the legacy of Ann Woo, who spent her entire life demonstrating her passion for arts and culture by providing a stage to showcase and integrate diverse ethnic cultural activities to American society.

The spectacular show is directed by Dennis Nahat of the Theater Ventures International, the world renowned dancer, choreographer, stage designer, producer and founder of San Jose/Cleveland Ballet Company. Nahat will add magic and spectacular pizzazz into this not to be missed performance. Partnering with Dennis Nahat is Yang Yang, and internationally famous ballet dancer and the Artistic Director of the International Performing Arts of America.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $28 to $100

408-605-3217

intperformingarts.org

California Theater

345 South First Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of the International Performing Arts of America

San Francisco Celebrates Fleet Week with the Blue Angels

Air Show with Blue Angeles on October 11-13, Noon to 4 p.m.

Fleet Week is the Bay Area’s opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women of our nation’s Armed Forces. This spectacular event features a parade of ships, ship tours, and an impressive air show that includes the world famous Blue Angels, the fearless champions of acrobatics in the air.

PIER 39 joins the celebration with live entertainment from local and military bands, interactive exhibits, military vehicles and displays, and much more. Enjoy this amazing City by the Bay experience.

Tickets and Information

415-306-0911

For all the details, schedule of special events and attractions visit pier39.com/fleet-week

Event and event activities are weather permitting and subject to change without notice

Photo courtesy of Pier 39