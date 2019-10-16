“Maleficent” is Angelina Jolie’s return debut after Brangelina breakup

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (efe-epa).- Wicked, ironic, elegant and powerful – these are the characteristics of Angelina Jolie’s character Maléfica in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” the film that hits theaters on Friday and which marks the actress’s big return after several years away from the spotlight amid her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Directed by Joachim Rønning and co-starring Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” tells the story of the confrontation between Queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer) and Jolie’s Malefica over the marriage between Princess Aurora (Fanning) and Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson).

“Maleficent,” the film that spawned the sequel, was a big box office success in 2014, bringing in $785 million worldwide.

Since the resounding breakup in September 2016 of “Brangelina,” as the marriage of Jolie and Pitt was popularly known, the winner of an Oscar for “Girl, Interrupted” (1999) has focused her efforts behind the lens and in humanitarian activities.

She directed “First They Killed My Father” (2017) and worked as a producer on projects like the animated film “The Breadwinner” (2017).

At the press conference before the world premiere of her latest film in Los Angeles, Jolie reflected on the messages and ideas on motherhood, family and diversity in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

She said that they say if we’re not the same we’re not family and that affected her deeply. All the characters are focused on their differences all through the film and then, she said, but ultimately diversity makes us stronger and we have to unite.

Jolie also said that she thinks the film is a good one for young people since it imparts these messages.

Jolie’s colleagues on the film praised her work, with Rønning saying she is a hard worker and “tireless” about attending to all the details, including her outfits and even the color of her lips.

She is a person with a lot of drive and extremely talented, and that combination is part of her success, he said.

And actor Chiwetel Ejiofor told EFE that Jolie is a great actress, but she’s also very committed as a director and screenwriter and with every element involved in making a film, displaying great leadership in guiding a movie project.