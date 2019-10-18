Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Noche Flamenca” Presents Entre Tú y Yo (You and I) in San Francisco

October 31 through November 3

The legendary Soledad Barrio and “Noche Flamenca”, creators of “Antigona”, the internationally acclaimed, flamenco-infused adaptation of “Sophocles’ Antigona”, return to San Francisco with their hit program Entre Tú y Yo (You and I) to be presented at Z Space.

Conceived, choreographed, and directed by “Noche Flamenca” Artistic Director Martín Santangelo and lead dancer Soledad Barrio, Entre Tú y Yo explores through dance, music, and song the possibilities afforded and constraints imposed by relationships.

Joined by some of Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists, Soledad Barrio stars in this evening-length program of duets, solos, and ensemble works.

Definitely not to be missed!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $70

415-626-0453

zspace.org

Z Space

450 Florida Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of CBPR Company

Disney on Ice Brings World of Enchantment to San Jose

October 23 through October 27, 2019

Follow Mater and the crew of Disney•Pixar’s Cars as they race across the ice at SAP Center in San Jose! ! Enter the dazzling world of Disney magic, LIVE ON ICE! Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom.

The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang escape from Sunnyside Daycare and race for home in their most daring adventure! Plus, enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love comes from within.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. Frozen Fun with Anna & Elsa: Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with Frozen Fun with Anna & Elsa.

Meet your favorite Frozen friends and enjoy the frosty festivities!

This interactive experience runs 45 minutes and includes: ✭ Meet Anna and Elsa; ✭ Enjoy snowflake and snowman crafts, freeze-dance party and Let It Go sing along and interactive story time with Anna and Elsa; ✭ Themed photo opportunities with personal devices; ✭ 1 printed photo in autographed keepsake frame; Know Before You Go: All ticket holders – both children and adults – are required to purchase a Frozen Fun with Anna & Elsa ticket to attend.

Tickets and Information

408-287-9200

sapcenter.com

SAP Center

525 W. Santa Clara Street in San Jose

Image courtesy of Disney on Ice

Pianist Joyce Yang Inaugurates “Season of Hope” for Peninsula Symphony

October 26, at 8 p.m. at Heritage Theatre in Campbell

October 27, at 2 p.m. at San Mateo Performing Arts Center

Get inspired by the Peninsula Symphony’s opening season’s concert with the soloist Joyce Jang, the Grammy nominated pianist and the Silver Prize Winner of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition as she thrills the audiences with her virtuoso interpretation of Rachmaninoff’s Paganini Rhapsody.

The Shostakovich’s electrifying Festive Overture and Brahm’s Fourth Symphony under the brilliant baton of Maestro Mitchell Sardou Klein, the orchestra completes this inspiring “Season of Hope” opening performance.

Don’t miss the pre-concert showcase by special Young Artist Recital featuring Solomon Ge, First Prize Winner of the 2019 Marilyn Mindell Piano Competition one hour before the concert.

Tickets and Information

Prices ranges from $10 to $50

650-941-5291

peninsulasymphony.org

James Tissot: Fashion & Faith

Now on view through February 9, 2020

Explore the remarkable life of the enigmatic James Tissot in the first exhibition dedicated to the artist on the US West Coast. James Tissot: Fashions & Faith lends rich insight into the vibrant life and cultures of 19th-century Paris and London, including the artist’s interest in Spiritualism and biblical illustrations.

Co-organized by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco and the Musees d’Orsay at de l’Orangerie, Paris, this stunning exhibition features 70 paintings – some previously thought lost – and additional drawings, prints, photographs and cloisonné enamels by the artist who lived and created his amazing art while living in Paris and London.

Enrich your cultural life by spending a wonderful day at the Legion of Honor Museum: a free organ recital, a number of exquisite exhibits, a beautifully appointed gift shops and a delicious getaway to the museum’s café and restaurant; step outside to view the magnificent vistas of San Francisco.

Definitely a day to remember and enjoy!

Tickets and Information

415-750-3600

legionofhonor.org

Legion of Honor Museum

Lincoln Park

34th Avenue at Clement Street in San Francisco

Photos by Lina Broydo