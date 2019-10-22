Blue Angels and the Commonwealth Club of California: A Winning Combination!

The Commonwealth Club of California, the nation’s oldest and largest public affairs forum, is known for its presentation of more than 450 forums on topics ranging across politics, culture, society and the economy.

But last week the good folks at the Commonwealth Club added a super exiting extravaganza of offering the Club’s Kaiser Permanente Rooftop Terrace for viewing the spectacular and breathtaking air acrobatics by the world famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they soared through the San Francisco skyline right in front of our eyes.

This is as good as it gets.

Due to the overwhelming response from last year’s event, The Commonwealth Club once again hosted guests for a remarkable and sunny afternoon (with no fog in site!) of celebrating the 2019 Annual Fleet Week activities in San Francisco.

Thousands of fans have traveled from around the globe to witness the precision of this highly choreographed air show. For the past 73 years this unique event has thrilled thousands of spectators — all the way from The City’s Golden Western Pacific to the glorious eastern expanse of The City’s Embarcadero where the new and architecturally modern in design Commonwealth Club established its new and inviting home.

Being a lucky recipient of this unique invitation I was joined by Commonwealth Club family and friends, who enjoyed live rock and soul music from “The Convertibles,” savory and sweet bites, signature cocktails at the open bar, colorful umbrellas to protect us from the sun rays (They think of everything!) and of course, the phenomenal exhibition in the sky from one of the best panoramas in the city!

Amy Petersen, B-777 United Airlines Pilot and Craig Petersen, the expert on the aviation and the history of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels shared their knowledge during the event and take questions from the audience.

With the band playing live “Joy to the World” – it was a perfect way to enjoy the Fleet Week’s Air Show with the Blue Angels atop the Commonwealth Club’s roof top terrace.

“Joy to the world

All the boys and girls now

Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea

Joy to you and me”

by Three Dog Night

Thank you Commonwealth Club for this spectacular afternoon in the City by the Bay. A little bird on the roof told me they are planning a phenomenal 2019/2020 New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration. Not to be missed!

Commonwealth Club is located at 110 The Embarcaderro in San Francisco.

Please visit www.commonwealthclub to learn more about their special events, presentations, city tours and incredible travel opportunities. Become a member!