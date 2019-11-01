Events Around the Bay

Congratulations to Lina Broydo for being selected by the National Association of Hispanic Publications as the Silver Award winner for her “Events Around the Bay” Column, under the category of Outstanding Entertainment Section. The NAHP annual convention took place in San Jose, last week.

By Lina Broydo

Cirque du Soleil Premieres AMALUNA in San Francisco

November 3, 2019 – January 12, 2020

The Cirque is back in town! With the exciting performances at the Big Top at Oracle Park Amaluna will shine and thrill the awestruck audiences with its new magnificent production.

Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Cirque du Soleil’s 33rd production is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band.

The show’s title is a fusion of the words ama which refers to “mother” in many languages, and luna, which means “moon,” a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. Amaluna is also the name of the mysterious island where this magical story unfolds. Follow Amaluna in San Francisco and learn about the rest of the story… The magic continues on January 22—February 23, 2020 under the Big Top at Raley Field in Sacramento.

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment.

Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 200 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,500 employees, including 1,400 artists, from nearly 70 countries.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $54

1-877-924-7783

1-866-753-9874

cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna

Oracle Park in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

The Safeway Ice Rink – San Francisco’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Union Square

November 6, 2019 through January, 20, 2020

The 12th season of this iconic holiday tradition kicks off Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The festive event will feature the greetings and remarks from Assembly Member David Chiu, legendary drag queen Donna Sachet and Safeway District Manager Elena Arroyo. Entertainment will be provided by cast members of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, performing at San Francisco’s Curran; U.S. National Pair and Olympic Champions Alexa & Chris Knierim; Cornell Freeney, dazzling the crowd with a “German Wheel Act;” and “Drag Queens On Ice” star Paju Munro.

Don’t miss the many fabulous special events for the season: “Learn to Skate”, “Flashback Fridays”, “10th Annual Drag Queens On Ice”, “Silent Skate Party ” and my favorite “Polar Bear Skate” – taking place on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2–3:30 p.m. as The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Alaska Airlines welcomes skaters of all ages to the return of San Francisco’s take on the popular Canadian tradition. In this version, ice skaters are encouraged to put on their bathing suit, grab their shades and “take the plunge” in the ice rink for this New Year’s Day Union Square tradition.

All skaters are invited to kick-off the New Year in their chicest, wildest, and most inventive beach attire in hopes of walking away with prizes, awarded on theme, originality and overall appearance. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. through January, 20, 2020, with the exception of closing at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Don’t forget to bring the sunscreen lotion as you ice skate California-style under the sun!

Tickets and Information

Ticket prices for regular admission are $18 and $13 for children eight years old and under

Figure skate or hockey skate rental included in the cost of admission

unionsquareicerink.com

Union Square Park

333 Post Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Union Square Ice Rink