The new 2020 SUBARU OUTBACK

The 2020 Outback features standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with up to 33 MPG. With upgrades to safety, capability, comfort and technology, the Outback now offers the Subaru DriverFocus™ Distraction Mitigation System[1] for the first time ever. And it’s still designed to be the long-lasting and dependable adventure companion you love, with 98% of Outback vehicles sold in the last 10 years still on the road today.

Based on its dimensions, the 2020 Subaru Outback is classified as a midsize SUV. But when viewed from the side, you’ll probably think the Outback has a distinct wagon look to it, albeit a rugged one. Whatever you call it, though, the Outback is one of the most versatile, capable and comfortable vehicles in its class. And for 2020, the Outback is completely redesigned.

Powering this new Outback are one of two new engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine and a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine. The turbocharged engine is particularly appealing given its boost in power and fuel economy compared to the Outback’s old non-turbocharged six-cylinder. Both engines come standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Subaru has done a nice job tuning the CVT’s operation to make it imperceptible in most driving.

Subaru Outback models

The 2020 Subaru Outback is a five-passenger SUV that comes in six trim levels: base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT.

The base, Premium, Limited and Touring all come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft).

The XT models come with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (260 hp, 277 lb-ft).

Both engines are paired with all-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Completely Redesigned Interior

The 2020 Outback interior is completely redesigned, delivering extra comfort with high-quality soft-touch materials, premium trim, and contrast stitching throughout the cabin. Available soft, genuine Nappa Leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel provide a more premium experience than ever before. In the dash, an all-new 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia touchscreen is available with features like standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

A Bold, New Breed of Outback

The ultimate in Outback capability and style, the all-new Outback Onyx Edition XT is powered by a 260-horsepower direct-injection turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine. Standard dual-function X-MODE® optimizes the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system for maximum traction on slippery surfaces and lets you choose specific settings for snow, dirt, and mud.

The exterior features unique design accents including black-finished alloy wheels, mirrors, and rear badging. Inside, the theme continues with two-tone StarTex™ water-repellant upholstery and green contrast stitching.

Standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology

EyeSight has been found to reduce rear-end crashes with injuries by up to 85%.

The 2020 Outback features standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with automatic Pre-Collision Braking. It also includes all-new Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering[6], which can take some of the stress out of driving by helping with steering, braking, and throttle control.