SANTA CLARA COUNTY VOTERS: SAVE TIME AND SKIP THE LINE AT OUR NEW VOTE CENTERS

All 110 Full-Service Vote Centers are Open Saturday through Election Day

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF – There’s no need to wait until Super Tuesday to cast your ballot in person – all 110 Vote Centers throughout Santa Clara County will offer voting during regular hours Saturday, February 29, 2020 through 8 p.m. Election Day, March 3, the close of the polls.

“We have been saying that Election Day is more like Election Week, and now we are heading into the home stretch,” said Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey. “We have already seen more than 15 percent of the over 950,000 ballots we sent out come back in, either through mail, drop box or through one of our Vote Centers. That’s a lot of voters taking advantage of early voting opportunities and we urge voters to continue to do so over the weekend.”

Vote Centers are beefed-up polling places that offer all the services that can be found at the Registrar of Voters’ Office – in addition to dropping off a Vote by Mail ballot or voting in person, voters can change their party status, register or re-register to vote, use a touch-screen voting machine with accessibility features, and receive language assistance. Any Santa Clara County voter can go to any Vote Center in the County.

There has traditionally been a large surge of ballots either dropped off, mailed in or voted in person on Election Day, and there have been cases of voters standing in line – particularly if they want to register and vote on the same day. Now, voters can do this at any of the Vote Centers and the Registrar urges voters to get it done before March 3 in order to skip any potential lines. Also, voting early means that your ballot will be included in the initial results that are available immediately after polls close.

Voters may also mail their completed ballots at any USPS mailbox postage-paid if postmarked by March 3, or drop them at any of the 99 drop box locations or 110 Vote Centers located around the County.

Since February 3, voting in person has been available at the Registrars’ Office – which will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, February 2; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote Centers are open Saturday, Feb. 29 through Monday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Early Voting Centers and ballot drop-off locations are listed online at Early Voting Locations which also includes the wait times for those locations. Vote today, if you haven’t voted already.

For more information, please visit sccvote.org, or call (408) 299-VOTE (8683), or toll-free at (866) 430-VOTE (8683).