Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1M to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees

San Francisco, CA – In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. The fund will provide assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are adversely impacted by the loss of games.

The Warriors employ more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various functions at each game, including food service, security, guest services, custodial and more.

The NBA announced on March 11 that the 2019-20 season would be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of the suspension, the Warriors had seven (7) games remaining at Chase Center this season.

“The last few days have been extremely challenging for all Bay Area citizens as we deal with the hourly changes in this unprecedented situation,” said Warriors Co-Executive Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob. “Our players, coaches, ownership and management have been focused on creating a way to assist our part-time employees. We are addressing the potential hardships these hard-working individuals may encounter during this hiatus in the NBA season. While everyone and every business is impacted, those who are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, need to help.”

“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors,” said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”

