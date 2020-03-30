Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Compassion and Passion for Art

Now that we are cooped up at home, lets make this time an artistic experience while discovering your creative talent and passion for art. With this in mind the Asian Art Museum is offering a Print-at-Home Coloring Pages Art Activity.

I bet your kids and the entire family will love it! Inspired by the mural painted by local artists Marina Perez-Wong and Elaine Chu and currently on view at the Village Artist Corner, The Goddesses and the Art of Compassionate Wrath will relax your mind and generate admiration from your family and friends who will be awestruck by your colorful paintings and the newly discovered artistic talent. Just download the coloring pages and you will be on your way to fame.

Information

Museum is currently closed

asianart.org

Photo courtesy of Asian Art Museum

Share your #MyAAM Sketches on @asianartmuseum

Asian Art Museum

Cooking Classes with Chef Viola Buitoni on Instagram Series #StayHomeAndCookItalian

Wed 4/01 – 11:30am Weeknight Pasta: Gemelli alle zucchine, menta, balsamico e pecorino

Wed 4/08 – 11:30am The Easter Table: Carciofi ripieni per la tavola di Pasqua

Wed 4/01 – 11:30am Pantry Cooking: Insalata di tonno, fagioli e cipolle rosse

Wed 4/22 – 11:30am Weeknight Pasta: Spaghetti al guanciale e punte di asparagi

Wed 4/29 – 11:30am Cooking with Kids: Gnocchi al Pomodoro

In this time of isolation when the entire family spends all their time at home and with the kids asking “What’s for lunch? the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco is creating a special and delicious afternoon for those who love Italian cuisine.

And who does not!? Starting next week, every Wednesday at 11:30 AM until the end of April, join Viola Buitoni, a renowned Bay Area Master Chef who lives in the Mission region of the city and who is specializing in Italian food as she present 30-minutes lunchtime virtual lessons on the art of Italian cooking via the Institute’s Instagram channel.

Her series which she calls #StayHomeAndCookItalian will satisfy your appetite and will teach your entire family, even the kids, how to cook Italian.

You can find her food writings in missionlocal.org and lacucinaitaliana.com You can find details about her trips and classes at violabuitoni.com . Sometimes the difficult times we are all experiencing now do inspire us to be creative and work together.

Thanks Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco and Chef Buitoni. In the meantime, stay safe, stay home, and Bon Appetito!

Information

Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco

415-788-7142

iicsanfrancisco.esteri.it

Photo courtesy of ICISF

An Opera a Day from the NY Met – Streaming LIVE from the Lincoln Center

March 31 through April 5, 2020

No need to fly to New York while the Met’s live productions are on hold, INDIFENITELY.. But you can hear the best arias in the area in the comfort of your living room. And its free!

The schedule will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers. The streams are also available through the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV.

To access them without logging in, click “Browse and Preview” in the apps for connected TV, and “Explore the App” on tablets and mobile devices.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be tuning in daily to the performance streams. The following operas will be featured:

March 31: Rossini’s Il “Barbiere di Siviglia;” April 1:John Adams’s Nixon in China; April 2: Verdi’s Don Carlo; April 3: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles; April 4: Verdi’s Macbeth, Starring Anna Netrebko!!!; April 5: Bellini’s Norma.

The scheduled operas will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers. This is a priceless gift for the Bay Area opera aficionados.

Information

NY Metropolitan Opera live in HD streaming

metopera.org

Photo courtesy of the NY Met Opera production of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia“

Christmas in April: Early Gift Shopping in the Wine County

A famous quote: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” is a proverbial phrase used to encourage optimism and a positive can-do attitude in the face of adversity or misfortune. Lemons suggest sourness or difficulty in life, so turning them into making a sweet lemonade thus creating something positive or desirable.

We are now facing one of the worse tragedies in our country – the Coronavirus Pandemic. And while the doctors, nurses, scientists, medical personnel and first responders, working day and night to save close to a million (eventually) people’s lives and turning lemons into lemonade with positive results and hopeful outlook, lets see what I can do while sitting all alone cooped up in my home…

Eureka! I will rent a large SUV and zoom up north to the full in bloom gorgeous Napa Valley Wine County decorated with spring trees, delicate flowers and grape vines inside the wine county where the nature’s gifts of fabulous California wines are beginning to wake up.

Yes, I was told to inhale some fresh air.. and take a walk around the grounds

I’ll create a list of who are my chosen and designated recipients to receive a gift of a bottle of California wine next Christmas.

And while you are shopping for wine which by the way is now sold at a tremendous up to 60% discount and no huge long pre-holiday shopping lines select the aromatic and fabulous chocolate-covered cherries available for sale now at the stunning in architectural design Castello di Amorosa winery in Napa Valley.

This is the beautiful spring in the heart of Napa Valley Wine County.

Information

707-967-6272

Castello di Amorosa Napa Valley

CastellodiAmorosa.com

Wines sold only at the Winery