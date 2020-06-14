Sunday, June 14, 2020
VIDEO: Police use water cannons and tear gas to break up Nepal pandemic protest

Youth in Kathmandu staged a peaceful demonstration outside the prime minister’s residence Tuesday and Wednesday against the government’s negligence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The peaceful protest later turned chaotic as the police charged batons and fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Protestors held banners demanding greater transparency of the funds spent by government. in Kathmandu, on June 11, 2020. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)

Protestors held banners and chanted slogans: “Enough is enough,” “sanitize the government” and “down with incompetence,” demanding the expansion of testing, better quarantine facilities for returning migrant workers and greater transparency of money spent by the government. The government had earlier claimed to have spent almost 10 billion Nepalese rupees, approximately $82.4 billion, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nepalese police officials directed shop keepers to shut their stores during an ongoing protest against the government in Kathmandu on June 10, 2020. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)

 

A Nepalese protestor shouts anti-government slogans during a protest demanding proper management of the COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on June 11, 2020. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)

 

Nepalese police officials stand guard during the protest staged by Kathmandu youths against the government’s handling the COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on June 10, 2020. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)

 

Protestors in Kathmandu held banners demanding greater transparency of money spent by the government. in Kathmandu, on June 10, 2020. (Nishant S.Gurung/Zenger)

 

Kathmandu protestors demanded the government expand PCR testing on June 10, 2020. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)
Protestors in Kathmandu held banners and chanted slogans such as “enough is enough” and sanitize the government” on June 10, 2020, demanding expansion of PCR testing. (Nishant S. Gurung/Zenger)

 

Approximately 10 protestors were arrested during the protest. The protestors say the Nepalese government has not done enough to manage the COVID-19 crisis and simply imposing a nationwide lockdown is not the solution.

Nepal imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 24. Nepal has reported 15 deaths and 4,364 confirmed cases of the disease caused by coronavirus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

