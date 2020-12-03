Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“The San Jose Nutcracker” Home for the Holidays

December 12 through December 31, 2020 at 7 p.m.

If its December, it must be the annual Nutcracker time. Visions of sugarplums and Silicon Valley landmarks will dance across the screen this holiday season when New Ballet company presents The San Jose Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays, a festive yuletide treat streamed in partnership with Hammer Theatre Center.

A twist on the classic Nutcracker tale tells the well-loved story of Clara and the Nutcracker while incorporating historical references to the heritage that has made Santa Clara the center of innovation it is today.

The stream presented is a recording from a past production of The San Jose Nutcracker, danced live to a full orchestra, at the Hammer. Presented in partnership with History San Jose, The San Jose Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays features choreography by New Ballet Artistic and Executive Director, ballet dancer and teacher Dalia Rawson set to sections of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose

Information:

The San Jose Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays will begin streaming 7:00pm, Saturday, December 12 (with on-demand access through December 31).

For more information or tickets (pay-what-you-can), the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com

Photo courtesy of Bari Lee

Celebrate Holiday Magic at Jack London Square in Oakland

Virtual Events Begin on Monday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Culminating with the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 11 at 7 P.M.

“Always Together: Lights Up for the Holidays – 5 Days of Celebration!” is the inspirational theme for this year’s holiday celebration in Oakland. While the holidays may look a little different this year, Jack London Square is eagerly anticipating the return of festive spirit and holiday cheer on the Oakland waterfront.

The vibrant outdoor property will continue one of Oakland’s favorite holiday traditions with the countdown to the lighting of the spectacular 55-foot white fir tree in Jack London Square. Adorned with thousands of lights and hundreds of colorful ornaments, the 2020 tree marks more than 50 years of Carlton Christmas Trees delivering and installing the tree at Jack London Square.

Hosted by KTVU Fox 2 anchor Gasia Mikaelian, “Always Together: Lights Up for the Holidays – 5 Days of Celebration!” is a series of virtual events beginning at 7 p.m. each evening and features a variety of festive holiday entertainment, local artisans, and donation drives for local non-profits.

Information:

For additional information, call (510) 645-9292 or visit www.jacklondonsquare.com

Christmas Tree 2020 Photos Courtesy of Jack London Square

Jewish Film Festival Celebrates Hanukkah

December 10 through December 17, 2020 Online Films

While you are enjoying devouring the delicious potato pancakes (latkes) the official treat for Hanukkah, in the comfort of your home, enjoy the special presentation by the Jewish Film Institute (JFI) to mark its 40th anniversary by lighting up your personal high tech-screen with Jewish films for Hanukkah.

Deemed as the “eight days of illuminating programs” including the opening night on December 10 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Mason Flix pop-up drive-in with the U.S. premiere of “Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me” followed by an interview with Mandel and director Barry Avrich.

The other films in the 40th anniversary Hanukkah celebration will be available for streaming throughout the festival: “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” “Born in Jerusalem and still Alive,” “Sublet,” “Film About a Father Who,” “A Crime on the Bayou,” “Jews in Shorts.”

“This year has made crystal clear to us that community, art and film have the ability to bring light and hope in challenging times,” says Lexi Leban, JFI’s executive director in a press release.

Information

$10-$15 per online film; $40-$70 for festival passes

Visit jfi.org

Call 415-621-0568 weekdays from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo of Howie Mandel is courtesy of JFI

Tesla Unveils its own Tequila

There is no end to Elon Musk’s creativity and his zest for exclusively designed collectibles.

The inventor of the most popular Tesla electric car, (although as a woman, I would select more attractive colors,) then the mini-red gym shorts, with each pair priced at $69,420 (really? seriously?), the surfboards, and now: the $250 per bottle Tesla Tequila. And not just the bottle, but the most exquisite in design lightning style glass sculpture container.

The drink which sells out faster than you can say Tesla, is produced by Nosotros Tequila, a spirit brand in Southern California. Tesla Tequila is an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves.

Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels it features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila. I am ready to sip it for sure! After the 2020 challenging year lets greet the 2021 on a happier note. You and I deserve it! But my advice is that if you drink Tesla, do not drive Tesla. This tequila is potent.

Information

[email protected]

Must be 21 years old to purchase

Shipping included

Photo courtesy of the Tesla Tequila