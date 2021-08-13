Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Strike Up the Band as the San Jose Symphony and Opera San Jose Present a Free Concert with Pianist Jon Nakamatsu

September 4th at 7 p.m.; September 5th at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend the classical way as the San Jose Symphony Orchestra teams up with Opera San Jose in presenting a musical extravaganza for all to enjoy and be proud of.

These 75 to 90-minute programs will feature full symphony orchestra, operatic soloists and a very special guest appearance by the Gold Medalist of the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Jon Nakamatsu, the brilliant virtuoso pianist and a native son of Silicon Valley, CA who will awe the audiences with his magical interpretation of Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’.

The two day’s repertoire will feature compositions by Brahms, Borodin, Bizet, Puccini, Donizetti, Lara, Verdi, Smetana, Sibelius and culminating with the grand sounds of Tchaikovsky’s Finale from Symphony #4.

With this amazing offerings I would attend the concerts on both days!

The lovely setting of the Tower Lawn located behind the Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Jose State University offers an inspiring and welcoming ambience for all ages.

Chairs will be provided for the event (as will bottled water), but attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and refreshments.

Make it safe for all: This is a beautiful large outdoor environment, and attendees are asked to be vaccinated and/or wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Information

Free admission

The Iconic Tower Lawn at SJSU

San Fernando and 4th Street in Downtown San Jose

Photo courtesy of Symphony Silicon Valley and Opera San Jose

“Wicked” in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score

Premieres on PBS TV on August 29 at 6 p.m.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth— the originators of Broadway’s ever-so popular duo Elphaba and Glinda — will co-host the “Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score.”

The concert will feature a glistening roster of stars, including Mario Cantone, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Stephanie Hsu, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Nettles, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell, Amber Riley, Gabrielle Ruiz and Ali Stroker.

Fans of the musical will be pleased to know that iconic numbers from Stephen Schwartz’s beloved score — such as “The Wizard and I,” “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” “Wonderful,” “No Good Deed,” “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine” — are slated for the evening’s program, which features reimagined musical arrangements.

Hot off the press: Jon M. Chu, the talented Film Director of the brilliant “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” movies is taking on the land of Oz by directing the big-screen adaptation of “Wicked.”

Information

Tune in to your local PBS TV Station – KQED in the Bay Area

Photos courtesy of PBS

Decades of Entertainment at Filoli Estate in Woodside

Now Through September 23, 2021

Ready for some nostalgic time? Explore the Filoli House staged in different decades based on the time the Roth and Bourn families occupied the mansion and entertained guests.

Rooms come alive with music, sounds and stories of these eras, as experienced by the families and their staff.

New interpretation honors one of Filoli’s most iconic entertainment roles as the Dynasty House!

Numerous scenes of the #1 series were filmed at Filoli, including the pilot when Steven Carrington comes out to his father Blake Carrington in Filoli’s Library.

And on your next visit to Filoli look, for an exhibit of photos in the Historic house to relive all the Dynasty drama!

I loved this show! You are invited to the Bourn’s infamous post-prohibition Drunks Dinner and an extravagantly mod, over-the-top 1960s Roth debutante party.

Listen to opera in the Ballroom or sit and relax in the library.

Check out the poker and billiards tables in the Gentlemen’s Lounge while recounting stories of the Gold Rush.

Watch a classic ‘60s television show in the Study with Bill Roth while he mixes a cocktail.

Step into the Kitchen where the staff boogie woogie to wartime tunes and build delicious meals out of rationed ingredients and produce from Filoli’s lavish Garden and Orchard.

Ahhh.. memories…

Information

650-364-8300

filoli.org

Filoli Historic House and Gardens

86 Canada Road in Woodside

Photos courtesy of Filoli

“Can You Dig It?” Iris Classes at Russian River Rose Company

August 21, 10am and 2 pm

With a shovel in her hand, Roxie Nall, the Iris expert, will welcome you to the Russian River Rose Company as she gives a hands-on demonstration on how to Dig, Groom and successfully Plant IRISES – known as the Beautiful Princesses of Sonoma County.

And you thought Sonoma was only known for their outstanding wines?

Time to get out of your hibernation and drive up to Sonoma with a wonderful visit to the Russian River Rose Company.

The nursery is open and brimming with hundreds of gorgeous roses, irises and perennials.

Collect a basket full of rose petals to be implemented by the local brew master to create and offer you the most aromatic Rose Tea.

Relax under the inviting tree, listen to the hummingbirds, watch the colorful butterflies and be grateful you decided to take this dreamy trip to the wine country, only an hour drive from San Francisco.

Aren’t you happy you left your hibernation nest? Don’t forget to bring me some roses…

They have created one called Sasha as a tribute to my late beloved husband.

Information

Tickets: $10 per person

707-433-7455

russian-river-rose.com

Russian River Rose Company

1685 Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg

Masks and proof of vaccination must be presented at check in

Photos courtesy of Mikala Kennan